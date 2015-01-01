Spurs 111 - HEAT 92 Game 3 Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the San Antonio Spurs 111-92 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. Miami is now down 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

Impact Performance of the Night: After easing his way into the game in the first half, Dwyane Wade really exploded in the third quarter of Game 3. Wade scored 11 of his 22 points in the quarter and was getting free with cuts off the ball. In the fourth quarter, Wade continued to slice his way into the teeth of the Spurs’ defense and went right at Manu Ginobili. Wade’s assertiveness on both ends was crucial as the HEAT were trying to get back in the game.

Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard had a great game pretty much from the start on Tuesday night. Leonard scored a game-high 29 points and hit some tough, contested shots.

The Deciding Run: The Spurs went on a 12-4 run that put them up 102-84 with about five minutes to go in regulation. The run was crucial, as it came right after the HEAT narrowed the gap to ten.

Earlier, the HEAT went on a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to cut the Spurs’ lead to 81-74 thanks to the fantastic play from Dwyane Wade. Miami started to tighten up its defense and really made a push in the second half.

Play of the Game: With 5:55 left in the first quarter, LeBron James set a screen on the baseline that freed up Ray Allen and enabled Mario Chalmers to find Allen on the wing. Allen then dumped it off to James who threw down the two-handed stuff plus the foul to cut the Spurs’ lead to 22-12.

Another great play for the HEAT came with just under two minutes to go in the first half. Chris Andersen swatted a layup attempt from Manu Ginobili that flew into the crowd. Andersen gave Miami a little jolt if energy in the second quarter that it really needed.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 105.1; Defensive Efficiency: 128.9

Trend to Watch: Despite the loss, Miami shot well from downtown in Game 3. Rashard Lewis and Ray Allen hit some big shots for the HEAT as they were mounting a comeback in the second half. Lewis continued his superb NBA Finals and shot 4-of-5 from distance. Meanwhile, Allen was 2-of-4 from distance and finished with 11 points. It unfortunately wasn’t enough Tuesday night, but hopefully they can carry that over into a very important Game 4.

The Takeaway: The Spurs started Game 3 absolutely on fire and it was tough to come back from. San Antonio shot 75.8 percent in the first half, including 70 percent from three. Gregg Popovich even said after the game that he didn’t think that would ever happen again. Miami contested shots well as the first half progressed, but it was just the Spurs’ night.

On the flip side, the HEAT shot 55.9 percent in the first half and executed well. Part of that was because LeBron James was very aggressive on both ends from the start. James took it to the rack often in the first quarter before hitting two huge threes to keep the pressure on the Spurs. In all, he shot 9-of-14 for 22 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds. He also did a great job of stripping the ball from guys in the post and had five steals.

Notes: Norris Cole brought some energy in the game and finished with eight points.