HEAT Fans can win a chance at a trip to All-Star Weekend in Charlotte by entering the Pop-A-Shot Challenge presented by Florida Blue this Saturday between 3 and 5pm at the Fort Lauderdale Florida Blue Center located at 1970 Sawgrass Mills Circle in Sunrise, Florida 33323. The HEAT experience will be on hand with giveaways and the two fans with the highest scores will go on to the local market finals at the HEAT game on January 8th where the winner will be determined and selected to represent Miami in the NBA Pop-A-Shot Challenge during All-Star Weekend. Competition is open to all ages.