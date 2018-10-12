Get Your Free Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

Wear your authentic HEAT jersey or t-shirt to participating Chick-fil-A restaurants on Miami HEAT home game dates in October (excluding Sundays) to receive your free Chick-fil-A sandwich!

To receive one (1) free Chick-fil-A sandwich at participating Chick-fil-A locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, guests must be wearing an authentic Miami HEAT jersey or Miami HEAT t-shirt upon arrival at participating Chick-fil-A locations. Offer only valid on 10/20/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/27/2018, and 10/29/2018. LIMIT ONE FREE SANDWICH PER PERSON. Promotion is non-transferrable, and may not be combined with any other promotion or offer. No cash value. Some products may not be available at all locations. This promotion may not be accepted at some Chick-fil-A restaurants, including, but not limited to, Chick-fil-A Express or Chick-fil-A licensed locations such as airports, college campuses, office complexes and hospitals. Offer valid while supplies last.