Prized Possession: HEAT vs. Warriors (7/2/18)

With the start of Summer League games, it’s the perfect opportunity to get in-game reps on moves that are worked on in the offseason. Derrick Jones Jr. showcased a variety of skills, but the HEAT came up short in a 79-68 loss on Monday night against the Warriors.

On this play, Bam Adebayo sets a wide pin on the perimeter as Walton Jr. comes off the corner. The guard sprints to the elbow and quickly changes direction as he nears the basket, keeping the ball extended as he gathers for the and-one.

Here, Derrick Jones Jr. plays a two-man game with Walton Jr. as he stops at the free throw line and awaits the guard for what looks to be a handoff play. The Warriors defend this action well, as Walton Jr. finds Jones Jr. on the perimeter as he flairs out for the open three.

Derrick Walton Jr. finished the game with five points, five rebounds and five assists.