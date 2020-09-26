Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Close Out Celtics

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Sunday, September 27th @ 7:30PM

EC Finals, Game Six

HEAT lead 3-2

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 7:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Item of the Game: HEAT Logo Tee

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 10-straight games, the longest postseason streak in team history.

- Miami has connected on 186 three-point field goals this postseason, tying the most during a single postseason in team history.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 14 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

- Miami came back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter in Game 1 against the Celtics as the HEAT became the first team in NBA history to come back from a fourth quarter double-digit deficit multiple times in a single postseason.

- Gabe Vincent (Knee) is questionable for Game 6. Chris Silva (Stress fracture) is out.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

The HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals 121-108. Goran Dragic led the scoring with 23 points.