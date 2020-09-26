Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Close Out Celtics

Posted: Sep 26, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Sunday, September 27th @ 7:30PM

EC Finals, Game Six

HEAT lead 3-2

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 7:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Item of the Game: HEAT Logo Tee

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 10-straight games, the longest postseason streak in team history.

- Miami has connected on 186 three-point field goals this postseason, tying the most during a single postseason in team history.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 14 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

-  Miami came back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter in Game 1 against the Celtics as the HEAT became the first team in NBA history to come back from a fourth quarter double-digit deficit multiple times in a single postseason.

- Gabe Vincent (Knee) is questionable for Game 6. Chris Silva (Stress fracture) is out.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

The HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals 121-108. Goran Dragic led the scoring with 23 points.

HEAT Category Celtics
111.3 POINTS PER GAME 109.1
106.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 103.1
.452 FG PCT. .456
.454 OPPONENT FG PCT. .415
.351 3-PT FG PCT. .342
.820 FT PCT. .816
43.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.4
41.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.9
24.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.4
7.57 STEALS PER GAME 6.69
13.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
14.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.6
4.29 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.00
