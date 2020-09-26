Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Close Out Celtics
Game starts at 7:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics
Sunday, September 27th @ 7:30PM
EC Finals, Game Six
HEAT lead 3-2
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ESPN
Start time: 7:45PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Item of the Game: HEAT Logo Tee
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 10-straight games, the longest postseason streak in team history.
- Miami has connected on 186 three-point field goals this postseason, tying the most during a single postseason in team history.
- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 14 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.
- Miami came back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter in Game 1 against the Celtics as the HEAT became the first team in NBA history to come back from a fourth quarter double-digit deficit multiple times in a single postseason.
- Gabe Vincent (Knee) is questionable for Game 6. Chris Silva (Stress fracture) is out.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.
- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.
Last game:
The HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals 121-108. Goran Dragic led the scoring with 23 points.
|HEAT
|Category
|Celtics
|111.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.1
|106.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|103.1
|.452
|FG PCT.
|.456
|.454
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.415
|.351
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.342
|.820
|FT PCT.
|.816
|43.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.4
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.9
|24.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.4
|7.57
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.69
|13.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|14.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.6
|4.29
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.00
