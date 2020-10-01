Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Even The Series In Game 2

Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, October 2nd @ 9:00PM

NBA Finals, Game Two

Lakers lead 1-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Item of the Game: Shop the Finals Collection

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Neck strain) and Goran Dragic (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) are both doubtful for Game 2. Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) are both questionable.

- Tyler Herro now ranks inside the Top 10 for the most points by a rookie in NBA postseason history.

- The HEAT have connected on 210 three-point field goals this postseason, the most during a single postseason in team history.

- Miami became the first team over the last 20 years to enter the NBA Finals after having three different leading scorers in each of their previous three postseason series, joining the 1999 Spurs, 1990 Pistons, 1988 Lakers and 1985 Lakers who each went on to win the NBA Championship that season.

- Pat Riley has now reached the NBA Finals in six-straight decades, including the 1970’s (Player), 1980’s (Coach), 1990’s (Coach), 2000’s (Coach & Executive), 2010’s (Executive) and 2020’s (Executive).

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.

- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.