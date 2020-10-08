Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 5

Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, October 9th @ 9:00PM

NBA Finals, Game Five

Lakers lead 3-1

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

What to watch for:

- Goran Dragic (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) is doubtful for Game 5. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) is questionable.

- Jimmy Butler has now scored at least 20 points and dished out at least five assists in each of the four NBA Finals games, becoming just the third player in Finals history to achieve the feat in his first four career Finals games, joining Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson.

- Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson have each connected on 52 three-point field goals this postseason, the most for a single postseason in HEAT history.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 19 playoff games. His 19-game streak ties the longest by any rookie in NBA postseason history.

- Erik Spoelstra has posted an overall 10-6 (.625) record when facing elimination, that ties for the fifth-highest winning percentage in NBA postseason history.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.

- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.

Last Game:

Although the HEAT fought tooth and nail from start to finish, they couldn’t quite get over the hump and ultimately fell to the Lakers 102-96 Tuesday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando and are now down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.