Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 5
Game starts at 9PM on ABC
Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers
Friday, October 9th @ 9:00PM
NBA Finals, Game Five
Lakers lead 3-1
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ABC
Start time: 9:10PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
What to watch for:
- Goran Dragic (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) is doubtful for Game 5. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) is questionable.
- Jimmy Butler has now scored at least 20 points and dished out at least five assists in each of the four NBA Finals games, becoming just the third player in Finals history to achieve the feat in his first four career Finals games, joining Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson.
- Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson have each connected on 52 three-point field goals this postseason, the most for a single postseason in HEAT history.
- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 19 playoff games. His 19-game streak ties the longest by any rookie in NBA postseason history.
- Erik Spoelstra has posted an overall 10-6 (.625) record when facing elimination, that ties for the fifth-highest winning percentage in NBA postseason history.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.
- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.
Last Game:
Although the HEAT fought tooth and nail from start to finish, they couldn’t quite get over the hump and ultimately fell to the Lakers 102-96 Tuesday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando and are now down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.
|HEAT
|Category
|Lakers
|110.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.4
|108.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.4
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.490
|.454
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.453
|.356
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.355
|.830
|FT PCT.
|.757
|41.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.2
|42.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|37.2
|24.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.0
|7.05
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.11
|13.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|14.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.6
|3.89
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.42
NEXT UP: