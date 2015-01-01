Pacers 87 - HEAT 99 Game 3 Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Indiana Pacers 99-87 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. LeBron James led the way for the HEAT with 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Miami now leads the series 2-1.

Impact Performance of the Night: Once again it was LeBron James and Dwyane Wade who led the way for the HEAT in their Game 3 victory. James primarily attacked the Pacers from the perimeter and really did his best to set up his teammates. Ray Allen had a phenomenal fourth quarter and a number of his shots were assisted by James.

Once Miami’s defense really started to wreck havoc for Indiana, James consistently made the right play in transition. Whether it was a pass to Cole for an easy layup or to Allen for an open 3-pointer, James made the correct play.

Dwyane Wade also had a fantastic outing. After a slow start, Wade started to find his rhythm in the second quarter. He was a very efficient 9-of-16 from the field for 23 points as he nailed shots from mid-range and downtown in addition to the floaters he's made throughout this series. His effectiveness inside definitely opened everything else up. He also was very active on the defensive end, as he came up with three steals.

The Deciding Run: The HEAT went on a 21-8 run to go up 97-82 with 2:50 left in the game mostly due to Ray Allen. Allen simply couldn’t miss and LeBron James did a great job of setting him up. Allen scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and made all four of his three-point attempts in the final period. Miami was very aggressive on the defensive end as well, collapsing and rotating on time to make everything difficult for Indiana.

Earlier, the HEAT went on a 16-5 run to close the first half and cut the Pacers’ lead to 42-38. Miami started to force turnovers on the Pacers and get points in transition. Miami had three steals in a row at the start of the run and Dwyane Wade started to find his touch after a slow start.

Play of the Game: With 7:40 left in the third quarter, Udonis Haslem grabbed a defensive rebound off a Lance Stephenson miss and passed it to Dwyane Wade. Wade threw the ball down court ahead of LeBron James who easily finished the two-handed stuff to give Miami’s its first lead, 52-51.

Another nice play for Miami came with 2:04 left in the second quarter. LeBron James swooped in to steal the ball from Evan Turner and sprinted down court. He then absorbed contact from George Hill and finished the tough layup to cut the Pacers’ lead to 38-32.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 115.4; Defensive Efficiency: 97.8

Trend to Watch: This game really changed when the HEAT locked-in on the defensive end and started to make life miserable for the Pacers. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade combined for seven steals and Miami as whole forced Indiana to commit 19 turnovers. In turn, the HEAT scored 26 points off those turnovers and really made the Pacers pay. Miami’s defense was so good that Indiana took just four shots over the last six minutes of the second quarter.

Another thing to take note of was Rashard Lewis’ great defense on David West. Lewis established good position on West in the paint and forced him to kick it out rather than take the shot. West scored just 13 points and had a plus/minus of -21. Lewis also blocked Roy Hibbert towards the end of the third quarter.

The Takeaway: The HEAT got off to a rather slow start, falling behind 17-4 with 3:47 left in the game. Miami had five early turnovers and was finding trouble getting into a rhythm offensively. But with about two minutes left, LeBron James forced a 24-second violation on George and finished a layup on the other end to give Miami some life.

The HEAT carried that over into the second quarter and kept grinding to eventually take the lead in the third quarter. LeBron James really led the charge defensively and played phenomenal on-ball defense throughout the game. Dwyane Wade hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the third quarter and open the fourth quarter that were huge for Miami to keep momentum.

Notes: Norris Cole had a very nice outing for the second consecutive game. Cole scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and dished out two assists.

The HEAT have now won nine straight games at home in the playoffs.