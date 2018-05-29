Tyler Johnson 2017-18 Season Rundown

Adapting to change is never an easy thing.

However, Tyler Johnson took things in stride this past season and stepped up in the absence of Dion Waiters. In fact, the 26-year-old started a career-high 39 games after doing so just seven times before in his career.

In addition to being a fierce competitor on the defensive end, Johnson also converted 37.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes during the regular season.

Let’s take a look at some of his best games of the year.

Dec. 9 vs. Brooklyn: Heating Up Mexico City

TJ pretty much had the hot hand from the opening tip, as he knocked down his first four shots and maneuvered around screens well for pull-up jumpers.

Although the bulk of his work was done in the first half in this one, the guard played an important role in the double-digit win.

In all, the Fresno State product scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Dec. 22 vs. Dallas: Mixing It Up

Johnson had it all going on in this matchup with the Mavericks.

How so?

Well, he came through with some great feeds, nifty drives, pull-up jumpers and a couple treys for good measure. While he had a nice baseline jam early on in the first quarter, he helped the HEAT stay ahead with six points in the fourth.

When it was all said and done, TJ tallied 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven boards and four assists.

Dec. 30 vs. Orlando: Exploding In The Third

There are good quarters, then there are the kinds of quarters that TJ had in this one.

With Miami down by 16 at halftime, Johnson took it upon himself to get his team back in it in the third with 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the period.

Yes, 22 points in the quarter.

That was obviously impressive, but he followed that up with a big three late and a pair of clutch free throws to give the HEAT a five-point lead with 13.8 seconds left.

At the end of the night, Johnson recorded a season-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.

Feb. 24 vs. Memphis: Staying In Attack Mode

Johnson played like a man on a mission in this contest and took it to the Grizzlies early and often. Case in point: he led Miami with nine free throw attempts and made all of them. That said, TJ also did his usual damage off transition finishes and catch-and-shoot treys.

Johnson finished with a team-high 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

March 21 vs. New York: Making His Presence Felt

Simply put, TJ did a little bit of everything in this game against the Knicks and helped the HEAT come away with a double-digit victory.

Thanks to his varied offensive approach, Johnson made New York look foolish with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, two boards and two assists.