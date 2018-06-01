Trading Places

It’s crazy how things work out sometimes.

Back in 2009, Kelly Olynyk traveled to Mexico City to take part in a Basketball Without Borders clinic as a camper.

Now, he’s on the other side as a coach.

“It’s almost a nostalgic feeling walking in there and seeing these kids kind of sitting in the middle of the floor and knowing that nine years ago that was me sitting right there,” Olynyk said.

“And it’s fun to share that experience with them and help them realize what it means to compete at the highest level and kind of give them a little bit of an opportunity and give them some helpful insight to the game and just try to help them along their way.”

For a little over a week, Olynyk has been at The NBA Academy India in Delhi National Capital Region to assist the top 66 boys and girls from 16 countries and territories in the 10th Basketball Without Borders Asia.

Along with three other current NBA players, two former WNBA stars and a slew of NBA assistant coaches, Olynyk has guided campers through on-court drills and off-court seminars while also participating in community outreach initiatives.

Additionally, KO has had the chance to sightsee and immerse himself in the Indian culture. Not only has he checked out the Taj Mahal, but he’s also driven through Delhi and seen a famous temple while in India.

As you’d imagine, Olynyk has enjoyed his time overseas.

“The experience has been awesome. Anytime that you get to experience another culture and another country…it’s a life-changing experience,” Olynyk said. “[It’s] something that you can learn from, grow from and take back to wherever you’re from.”