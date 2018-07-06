Summer League: HEAT 86 - Kings 76 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Sacramento Kings 86-76 Thursday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in the California Classic Summer League. Derrick Jones Jr. led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Jones Jr. DESTROYS The Rims

I mean, there’s really no other way to describe it.

Think this is nasty?

How about this?

Oh, we’re not finished yet.

That’s “Airplane Mode” for ya.

While those dunks got everyone excited, Jones Jr. also did his thing on the defensive end as usual. In particular, the 21-year-old did a nice job against Marvin Bagley III and made things very difficult for the highly touted rookie out of Duke.

Need proof?

Just take a look at Jones Jr. as he holds his own in the post and strips the ball from Bagley III on this sequence early in the third quarter:

As a result of his fantastic play on both ends, Jones Jr. recorded a game-high plus-18 rating to go along with his 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and two steals.

2. Walton Jr.: The Floor General

Although Derrick Walton Jr. struggled a bit with his shot, he still found a way to impact the game.

In addition to playing hard-nosed defense against Frank Mason III and Daxter Miles Jr., the former Michigan Wolverine probed his dribble, drew the defense and found the open man with regularity.

In fact, he dished out a game-high seven assists, including this nice no-look pass to Duncan Robinson late in the second quarter:

Walton Jr. ended up with 10 points, one steal and a plus-11 rating to go along with his seven assists.

3. BAM Keeps It Up

Like Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo also rocked the rim a few times, but his biggest contribution came late in the game with the Kings trying to mount a comeback.

Right after Justin Jackson cut the deficit to four with 5:03 to play, Adebayo responded with a tough alley-oop tip-in with his off hand.

Of course, the former Kentucky Wildcat also dug in on the defensive end against both Harry Giles III and Devin Williams.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Duncan Robinson continued to find the stroke from deep and finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head to Vegas for more Summer League action and take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 5:00 PM. Television coverage will be on NBA TV.