Summer League: HEAT 72 - Celtics 74 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics 74-72 Saturday night at Thomas & Mack Center to close out play in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Derrick Walton Jr. led the way for the HEAT with 15 points.

1. Walton Jr. Strong On Both Ends

While Walton Jr. got off to a quick start thanks to some pull-up jumpers in transition and nifty pocket passes like this one to Landry Nnoko in the second quarter…

…his biggest contributions came down the stretch as Miami was mounting a comeback.

I mean, just take a look at these remarkable finishes in the fourth quarter:

On the flip side of the ball, Walton Jr. did his thing as usual and made things difficult on Pierria Henry and Trey Davis more often than not.

That said, he also did a nice job on this switch in the first quarter and contested Semi Ojeleye quite well, which led to a tough and-one finish for Rashad Vaughn in transition:

Simply put, Walton Jr. did it all.

In addition to his team-high 15 points, the former Michigan Wolverine also dished out a team-high five assists and tallied a plus-eight rating.

2. Nwamu Gets Hot Late

After a little bit of a slow start, Ike Nwamu seemed to get going once he drilled this heave at the third quarter buzzer:

How so?

Well, he scored five quick points shortly after that, including this fantastic windmill jam in transition:

Whoa.

On the defensive end, Nwamu competed hard against multiple guys, including Ojeleye, Hassan Martin and Jarell Eddie.

When it was all said and done, Nwamu accumulated 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and two assists.

3. Maten Continues To Mix It Up

Like he’s done throughout Summer League, Yante Maten showed his entire repertoire versus the Celtics and kept them guessing with outside shots and finishes inside.

Oh yeah, we also can’t forget about this thunderous alley-oop jam in the third quarter courtesy of Nwamu:

In all, Maten had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and four rebounds.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained right ankle), Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo sat out.