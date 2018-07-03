Summer League: HEAT 68 - Warriors 79 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Golden State Warriors 79-68 Monday night at Golden 1 Center in the California Classic Summer League. Derrick Jones Jr. led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. Jones Jr. Shows Out

Fresh off signing a deal with the HEAT on Sunday, Derrick Jones Jr. showed just why Miami coveted him with his performance against the Warriors.

How so?

Well, Jones Jr. did a little bit of everything, as he handled the ball, attacked the basket and also knocked down a bunch of catch-and-shoot treys throughout the contest.

While the 21-year-old really showed an improved stroke from downtown, he’s called "Airplane Mode" for a reason.

Yup, that was cool.

Of course, Jones Jr. also got the job done on the defensive end with some heads-up plays:

In all, Jones Jr. amassed 11 rebounds and a steal to go along with his game-high 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep.

2. BAM On The Attack

From the very beginning, Bam Adebayo had Golden State on its heels thanks to some aggressive drives in transition that often led to attempts from the charity stripe.

In fact, the former Kentucky Wildcat led all players in that category and sank 8-of-11 from the line.

A perfect example of his tenacity came on this euro-step and-one finish about midway through the second quarter:

Then again, this nifty spin and finish later in the game was also quite impressive:

When it was all said and done, Adebayo accumulated 14 points and 14 rebounds.

3. Nnoko Displays Toughness

The numbers won’t jump off the page for Landry Nnoko, but the 2017-18 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year did all the dirty work for the HEAT on Monday night.

In addition to competing hard defensively against Jordan Bell on a number of possessions, Nnoko also remained active on the offensive glass and gave Miami a bunch of second-chance opportunities.

Need proof?

Check this out:

Nnoko finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting and six boards (four offensive).

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM. Television coverage will be on ESPN 2.