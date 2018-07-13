Summer League: HEAT 110 - Pelicans 106 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 Thursday afternoon at Cox Pavilion in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Jarrod Jones led the way for the HEAT with 31 points.

1. Jones Does It All

There’s just something about Jarrod Jones and the Pelicans.

After having one of his better performances in Summer League against New Orleans on July 7, Jones blew that out of the water on Thursday.

From the start, the 28-year-old simply could not be stopped, as he mixed things up with treys, mid-range jumpers and some of his usual finishes inside.

While he went off in the third quarter with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including this impressive turnaround jumper…

…nothing quite tops this clutch three that put Miami up 107-101 with 22.8 seconds left:

That wasn’t all though, as Jones also did his thing on the defensive end early in the second quarter when he blocked Cliff Alexander and played stout defense on the block to force him into a turnover.

Simply put, the day belonged to Jones.

In addition to his game-high 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting, the former Ball State Cardinal also led the HEAT with eight rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped two steals.

2. Maten Feasts Inside

Sometimes you just need a guy who’s willing to do all the dirty work inside.

Yante Maten fits that mold.

Time and time again versus the Pelicans, the 21-year-old out of Georgia fought hard down low and converted some difficult plays at the rim.

A perfect example of that came on this sequence in the second quarter when Maten got Cheick Diallo to bite on a shot fake before finishing over D.J. Hogg:

When it was all said and done, Maten tallied 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and two blocks.

3. Walton Jr. Controls The Floor

Although Derrick Walton Jr. set up his teammates supremely well and recorded a game-high 11 assists, his best play of the day came on a clutch trey that gave the HEAT some breathing room.

In all, Walton Jr. amassed 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and a game-high three steals to go along with his aforementioned 11 assists.

Game Notes:

-The HEAT’s 29 assists were a Summer League record.

-Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-With the win, the HEAT will continue Summer League play Saturday at 6:30 PM against the Celtics. Television coverage will be on ESPN2.