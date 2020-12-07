A Season Of Answers

The Miami HEAT are running it back, and there’s no reason for them not to.

They have a balanced roster, neither too young nor too old, with depth at every position. With a couple exceptions, the cap machinations of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it offseason allowed them to bring back most of the rotation and fill the gaps with veteran contributors. And they’re coming off a trip to the NBA Finals. Whatever your thoughts on the circumstances of the bubble in Orlando, there’s no doubt this collection of players proved it can compete at the very highest level. To can’t this group would be a foolish endeavor.

This is no derivative sequel in a big budget franchise. There’s story left to tell.

Typically when a team returns most of its roster after a deep playoff run, everyone knows what to expect. What works. What doesn’t. What fat needs to be trimmed from the entire apparatus that couldn’t be solved in real time the year – the months, weeks really, in this case – prior. Miami shouldn’t be too different, but Erik Spoelstra isn’t one to cheat the game.

“You have to go through the entire process again,” Spoelstra said. “I’m leery of making sure we’re not skipping steps. You want to be open to all the possibilities, possibilities that you can’t see right now.

“You really have to roll up your sleeves and get to work as a staff. Just to have that preparation so when something does present itself that you’ve kind of created that environment where you’re able to acknowledge it and see it and act on it.”

The difference with an experienced group like this is that as Spoelstra asks all the questions a coach should ask, most of the answers will be right there in front of him. At least, those that he and the team have time to ask. After the team’s first group practice Sunday, Spoelstra said he was mostly keeping an eye on everyone’s conditioning. Given that every team is a couple of weeks away from playing just about every other day for three months, that’s probably the first thing on the mind for most coaches. With a hyper-abbreviated camp and preseason already underway – Miami plays just two preseason games out of a possible four – some answers may bleed into the regular season.

Not too different for Spoelstra, who is only set in his way of not being set in his ways.

“I want myself and our staff to be as open as possible to the possibilities,” he said. “It could be different a week from now, two weeks from now, four weeks from now.”

The rotation, which went through multiple iterations during two separate stretches of the previous season, will require some temporary decisions. Let’s pencil in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson, the constants last year, for the moment. Those three, along with Kendrick Nunn and Meyers Leonard, formed one of the best starting lineups in the league (+13.4 per 100 possessions). Spoelstra could easily put that group on his lineup card and see if they can recapture that magic. That could also be a thought from a different reality, one that ignores everything that happened, toward much success, in Orlando.

“Whichever lineup that is that helps us win, that’s what coach is going to go with,” Nunn said.

Goran Dragic was the starter, then. Given that he’s 34-years old and coming off a tear of his plantar fascia in October, the expectation would be that he’ll return to his sixth man role where it’s easier to manage his minutes.

“I already went through the bench role so it’s going to be much easier than last year,” Dragic said.

Nunn was a huge success story a year ago and after dealing with COVID and all that comes with it, there’s no reason to think he couldn’t work just as well in that opening spot again. But Tyler Herro made huge strides during the months the league was suspended. Even if you take out the feel-good memories of his big shots in the postseason, there’s evidence to suggest he could handle a secondary playmaking role alongside Butler and Adebayo.

“Everyone wants to start,” Herro said. “When you’re preparing for a game you’re preparing as if you’re starting.”

Then there’s newcomer Avery Bradley, an excellent defender and capable floor spacer who could plug-and-play into just about any lineup variation. Wherever and whenever he plays, there’s a decent chance we could be looking at a decent chunk of three-guard lineups. Sometimes the starters aren’t as important as what the starters mean to the rest of the rotation.

Leonard proved himself a valuable contributor and good fit next to Adebayo, willing to space the floor, set good screens and sacrifice his own rebounds for box-outs.

“Bam and I just ended up making a lot of sense,” Leonard said.

Keeping Adebayo out of the center spot for as long as possible could better keep him fresh, though Adebayo’s tank doesn’t so much as run empty as it does open up another smaller tank at the bottom of his first tank. But Jae Crowder’s move into the power forward spot during the bubble, in part because Leonard was still recovering from an ankle injury, was no doubt a catalyst to the team’s eventual playoff success against opponents of varying styles and schemes.

Crowder may be with the Phoenix Suns now, but Maurice Harkless can theoretically play that same role. On paper, Harkless isn’t quite the spacer Crowder is largely because Crowder was always a high-volume shooter (8.4 deep attempts per 100 in his career) whereas Harkless has been more selective (4.0 attempts per 100). That matters for spacing, and Crowder’s size made him uniquely useful against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second round, but Harkless has a brand of athleticism that could be useful in its own way. Then there’s the possibility of KZ Okpala taking a step forward or Precious Achiuwa adjusting to the league and proving himself ready for a role despite the quickest rookie turnaround in recorded history.

Some of the questions that are still lingering will answer themselves, in time. They won’t resolve themselves by Christmas.

Are the gains made by Herro during the bubble as a passer, a driver and a finisher, sustainable?

Did Adebayo really improve as a mid-range shooter – he made 17-of-37 from mid-range during the playoffs – for real or a product of small sample size?

Is the zone defense going to be the same weapon is was a season ago, without the Stretch Armstrong-esque impact Derrick Jones Jr. had in that scheme?

Can Duncan Robinson realistically improve on what was already one of the best four or five shooting seasons the league has ever seen?

“I always think there’s areas for improvement,” Robinson said. “It might not always show through as far as I shoot a high percentage. It might not always show up statistically.”

How much better can the defense be? The HEAT finished No. 12 during the regular season, and despite their prolonged run the postseason defense was No. 8 out of the 16 teams, and statistically a couple points worse per 100 possessions though that’s common against better competition.

“That was the ups and downs between games,” Adebayo said of the regular season. “We were up and down on that side of the ball and trying to find a steady flow.”

How deep is the rotation going to go? Like last year, there are more ready-to-play players than can reasonably be expected to get 15-20 minutes a night. Is Spoelstra going to adopt a fluid, matchup-based rotation as he did at times with his bench last season?

Truth is, broadly speaking, some of this season will just be about getting through it all. The answers will be what they will be. As long as everyone is available when the times of truth come, the coaching staff will figure it out. Optimizing the rotation still matters. It leads to fewer wins left on the table. Miami made the NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed. There was also no such thing, in effect, as home or road teams when they did it.

The HEAT don’t have a ton to sort out. That’s a luxury in any season, and there are too many young, hungry players around for let’s-just-get-to-the-playoffs stagnation to be a real concern.

But they’re also going to be playing in a new reality, one in which they’re no longer a question mark but a sure thing, as the league sees them. The HEAT are a known commodity now. A contender. What worked last January might not be good enough anymore, and what works this January might not be good enough for next June.

The benefits of continuity are many. It also means the team will need to find ways to improve just to reach the same levels of success.