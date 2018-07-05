Rodney McGruder 2017-18 Season Rundown

If you know anything about Rodney McGruder’s story, you know it’s all about perseverance.

The latest example of that came this past year when McGruder suffered a left tibia stress fracture during the preseason and underwent surgery. While the setback was obviously disappointing, the 26-year-old kept up his positive mindset as usual and worked hard to get back on the court.

Thanks to his unparalleled work ethic, he made his return on Feb. 27 and had some strong moments near the end of the season.

Let’s look back at some of them below.

March 10 vs. Washington: Leaving ‘Em Behind

McGruder started this game with a killer crossover that put Ramon Sessions on the deck and never looked back.

From there, the swingman did his usual damage from beyond the arc and drilled three treys in the fourth.

In all, McGruder scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

March 21 vs. New York: Doing All The Little Things

McGruder always gives maximum effort, doesn’t he?

That was on full display in this one, as he hustled for loose balls and wreaked havoc like only he can.

As a result, he tallied a season-high plus-26 rating to go along with seven points, three rebounds and two steals against the Knicks.

April 4 vs. Atlanta: Recording A Season High

While the HEAT had control of this matchup early on, McGruder helped keep the HEAT ahead with 11 of his season-high 14 points in the third quarter.

Relentless.

When it was all said and done, McGruder totaled two boards, an assist, a steal and a plus-21 rating to go along with his 14 points.