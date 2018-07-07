Prized Possession: HEAT vs. Pelicans (7/7/18)

Duncan Robinson, who’s typically known for his shooting, has been gaining traction on the other aspects of his game as Summer League moves on. With shooters, there’s a stigma that puts them into a box unless proven otherwise. Robinson, who was an efficient shooter at Michigan, is displaying his versatility on both ends of the floor. And despite their efforts, the Miami HEAT lost to the Pelicans 110-84 on Saturday.

Before the breakdown of this play, there are many different options when trying to get a shot off on a defender trailing behind you. A more efficient attempt would be a layup at a wider angle with the outside hand. Now to the play: Robinson anticipates the screen as Walter Lemon Jr. refuses it and gets a step ahead off the dribble. Robinson uses his athleticism to keep a hand on Lemon Jr. as the Pelicans' guard attempts to get a finish at the rim and is denied, which proves that using the inside hand was a bad idea on his part.

Here, Miami runs a high-low action. With Bam Adebayo curling around Robinson, the Pelicans' defense collapses and allows the guard to get to the top of the key for the uncontested three.

Robinson finished the game with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three, and six rebounds.