Prized Possession: HEAT vs. Celtics (7/14/18)

As Summer League developed, the personnel on the HEAT's summer squad also developed, which translated on the court as they connected on many occasions. We also saw how the team adopted HEAT principles with every game played in terms of fluid offense and intensity. That said, Miami came up just short as the team lost to the Celtics 74-72 on Saturday night, concluding its Summer League games.

On this play, Derrick Walton Jr. finds himself in a mismatch situation up top and immediately makes his way into the lane. Simultaneously, Landry Nnoko comes up off the short corner, and the guard displays great court vision to make the pass in traffic for two.

Here, the HEAT run a set on the elbow that creates some confusion for the Boston defense as it fails to switch on Jarrod Jones, allowing him to slip the screen and catch the lob in the lane.