The Journey Begins For Duncan Robinson

Being underestimated is nothing new for Duncan Robinson.

After a strong ending to his high school career, including a postgraduate season that resulted in a championship, the New Hampshire native did not receive any Division I offers.

Rather than let that affect him negatively, Robinson put in the work at Williams College for a year before transferring to Michigan for his sophomore season. And while moving up like that isn’t too uncommon, he became the first DIII player to transfer and receive a full scholarship from a DI school.

With a new opportunity at Michigan, Robinson took full advantage all three seasons and helped lead the Wolverines to the National Championship Game during his senior campaign.

Despite his success however, the 24-year-old was put in the underdog role once again and went undrafted this past June.

And what did he do from there?

You should know the answer by now.

Robinson quelled the pundits with his sharp play in Summer League and earned himself a two-way contract with the HEAT on Tuesday.

“I’m just excited [and] incredibly fortunate,” Robinson said. “[The HEAT are an] unbelievable organization. Words can’t quite put it into perspective. It’s just an incredible blessing.”

Thus far during the summer gauntlet, Robinson has averaged 12.3 points on 58.8 percent shooting from downtown (20-of-34) in six games. In addition to stretching the floor for Miami, the forward has flashed potential as both a defender and playmaker off the dribble.

“Obviously, shooting is at a premium in the NBA, so that’s what attracts you at first, but he’s very competitive on the defensive end, he’s really smart, he knows angles and knows how to put himself in the right position,” HEAT Summer League Head Coach Eric Glass said after Tuesday’s victory over the Jazz.

“And he really has a good feel of the game: he knows when to make an extra pass, he knows when to put the ball on the floor, he knows when to help on defense, so he’s got a good package.”

In just a short period of time with the team, Robinson has already bought into the core tenants of HEAT Culture. With that type of mentality, the potential is endless for the intriguing rookie.

“[For the rest of the summer, I’m looking forward to] really improving my body [and] getting in really good shape. That way, I can really defend at this level,” Robinson said. “I want to get to work right away…I have my eyes set on doing whatever it takes to make it.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?