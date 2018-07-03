Dion Waiters 2017-18 Season Rundown

Unfortunately, Dion Waiters’ 2017-18 season was cut rather short due to an ankle injury he sustained in late December.

Before that point though, he had some notable performances in which he did his thing down the stretch as usual.

Let’s take a look at those below.

Oct. 30 vs. Minnesota: Attacking The Basket With Ease

Although the HEAT ultimately fell short in this one against the Timberwolves, Waiters emptied the tank and routinely got into the paint for tough finishes at the rim.

Naturally, he did the bulk of his work in crunch time and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.

When it was all said and done, the former Syracuse star tied a career-high with 33 points on 14-of-28 shooting and also tallied five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Nov. 10 vs. Utah: Taking Over Late

Sometimes, you need to have a short memory.

After a tough start to this matchup against the Jazz, Waiters made amends and went off in the fourth quarter to propel the HEAT to victory.

How so?

Well, he accounted for Miami’s final 15 points of the game in some way, shape or form and led the team with 21 points and a plus-24 rating.

Nov. 22 vs. Boston: Sealing The Deal

The Celtics entered this night on a 16-game winning streak and were primed to make it 17 thanks to a valiant comeback in the fourth.

But Waiters had other plans.

"Neon Dion" scored eight points in the final three minutes to keep the HEAT ahead and finished with 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting, two rebounds and a team-high six assists.