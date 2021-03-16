Women of the HEAT: Kristen Figarola

Interactive Marketing Content Manager

Years at the HEAT: 4.5

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

It’s been empowering, mostly because I get to work alongside women who are breaking barriers and changing the future for women in sports. I work with some of the best boss ladies in the league and they have motivated me from the very moment I began my career. I hope I can one day encourage girls to pursue a career in sports as well.

You manage several social properties for the HEAT and AmericanAirlines Arena. Is it challenging to represent a male-dominated team in your role?

Honestly, it hasn’t been a significant challenge working in a male-dominated role, but that is because this organization has done a great job at making me feel comfortable executing my responsibilities in my position as a woman. The female leaders who’ve come before me have created a space for me and others working here to feel like we have a voice and encourage our growth. My team respects me and the knowledge and skill I bring to the court.

Favorite piece of content you’ve captured to date.

That’s a tough one. I could literally go through my camera roll and pick out a ton, but I would have to say capturing Dwyane Wade’s check-in to his returning game against the Bucks in 2018 was pretty special. Looking back the video was a little shaky because of how nervous I was but, like all of HEAT Nation, I grew up a Wade fan and being there for his #R3TURN was so surreal.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

I don’t believe HEAT Culture exists without the women who’ve helped build it. The HEAT Culture and our mantra doesn’t only extend to the team, but to every single one of us in the organization. Women hold a very big role in that, and I noticed that the first day I started. I’m fortunate to work in such a diverse working environment with amazing female leaders. There isn’t one thing that isn’t touched by the boss ladies that walk through this office every day. We add a little bit of spice to the HEAT Culture.

What has evolved for you personally as a result of the pandemic within your role?

The pandemic ultimately tested everyone’s ability to adapt to our new norm. One of the main things that took some getting used to was not being able to capture my own content to support a variety of our different platforms due to the COVID protocols set in place. It was a setback at first, but we have an incredible content team that has helped us fill in those holes quickly and efficiently.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

Working out has been essential. Whether it’s an hour or thirty minutes I have to start my day with a workout to set the tone. Checking in with friends and keeping in touch has also helped keep me sane throughout the pandemic.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

That thought runs through my mind at some point each and every day. I’ve been able to witness Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh and Wade have their jerseys retired, I’ve covered some of the hottest concerts and experienced iconic, game-winning shots from only a few feet away. One of the recent times it hit me was during last year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. I, along with seven colleagues, went to Chicago to follow our six All-Stars through their jam-packed weekend of events. It was nonstop, but the icing on the cake was being there to capture and witness us taking home two trophies. It was a great experience.

Have you had any strong female leaders? If so, how do you think that shaped you?

It’s a long list. I’ve been very lucky to always have strong female leaders in my corner. This starts with my mom, grandmother, teachers throughout high school and college and the managers I’ve had along the way. From my first job in retail to now working for the Miami HEAT, I’ve been able to learn from role models such as Lauren Cochran, Jennifer Alvarez, and Lorrie-Ann Diaz. Each of them has instilled the determination and work ethic I have now. I wouldn’t be where am I without each and every single one of them.

For your job, how important is it for you to know the game of basketball, or even be a fan?

I work and post on behalf of an NBA team so it’s essential to have an understanding of the game and know our organization well. When I started as an intern, I didn’t know everything there was to know about the game or even how to manage its social media presence. A lot of my knowledge has been built throughout my years and experience working with the HEAT. I have amazing colleagues and a boss who has mentored and taught me so much.

It’s also been crucial to have a pulse on what’s going on outside of basketball - what’s trending, what’s the latest meme, what our fans and everyone else are talking about in the world. That’s how we create the best content for our followers, by paying attention to what they are telling us and what’s going on around us.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. I won’t lie, it can be intimidating but that’s when you are put to the test and truly learn. I tend to be very timid and sometimes I’m completely unaware of what I’m capable of until I actually get out there and do it. I have a great boss, Cedric Brown, our Director of Digital Programs. Throughout my four plus years with the HEAT, he has thrown me into the fire and that’s how I’ve learned to think quickly and adapt. That’s one of the many important skills you can have when working in sports. No day is the same and usually you can’t plan everything out. You need to be able to think quickly on your feet and adapt to any situation thrown at you.