Women of the HEAT: Jennifer Freeman

Senior Account Manager, Ticket Sales

Years at the HEAT: 4

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

There are many challenges that can come with being a woman working in professional sports. Personally, I love a good challenge! Each time I encounter a difficult situation, I learn something from it and set goals to better myself in the future. In my opinion, it takes a strong person to work in sports, which I am. Through my experience, I’ve gained so much confidence in my skills and my ability to stand up for myself if needed.

Sales has a reputation for being male-dominated, but you are a top salesperson. What should other women know about working in sales?

I am proud to be a top salesperson on our team! The hard work I put into my role certainly pays off by being on the top of the leader’s board. I am driven by the competition and want to be the best person on the team, not just as a top female but as a top salesperson. With that said, working in sales as a woman is tough. With all my positions, and specifically my four years with the HEAT, I have gained so much confidence and have been able to grow tremendously professionally.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

I love being a part of the HEAT Culture. I feel like we are all committed to winning, are always looking to improve and are driven to be the best. With the Miami HEAT, my voice is heard. When I need help, I am comfortable asking my colleagues knowing that someone is always willing to lend a hand.

What has evolved for you personally as a result of the pandemic within your role?

During the pandemic, I had to learn to adapt on the fly. I have become successful in my role by building strong relationships with my clients over Zoom and on the phone when this otherwise would have happened at an exciting “buzzer-beater” game.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

Mental health is so important to me and I have always prioritized self-care. My escape method is to travel and see new places. Sadly, this has not been possible with the pandemic. I was forced to find another way to practice mental health. Luckily, living in Florida has its perks such as the beach, which has become a great alternate escape.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

There are quite a few of those moments! If I begin to describe all of them, we will run out of room. I will say that when Dwyane Wade spoke to the entire front office and took the time to take photos with us, that was amazing and very special!

Have you had any strong female leaders? If so, how do you think that shaped you?

I have had a lot of people I look up to and that have mentored me. However, most of my mentors have been males which was extremely encouraging. Through those mentorships, they have wanted me to be successful, regardless of gender. Although it’s important to have female mentors, it’s important that our male counterparts adapt and become role models for all their colleagues, regardless of gender.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? And what are you doing to make it happen?

I think it’s so important for me to help and empower the next generation of women leaders. A lot of the time, sales is perceived to be very intimidating. Despite this fact, within the sports industry, there are very successful females and this is what we have to remind the next generation. There is so much room for more women to succeed here. Currently, I am a part of a mentorship program for our sales academy with our partnership through Florida International University. Through this mentorship program, I am able to show young women that there are several roles for them within this industry.

For your job, how important is it for you to know the game of basketball, or even be a fan?

Being a fan definitely helps you when you are talking to clients and other fans. Understanding the game helps you enjoy the job even more and shows your commitment to the organization.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

One piece of advice I would offer women looking to break into the sports/entertainment world is to hone in on their skills and understand that they have the power to break barriers and show their potential regardless of the industry. Carrying confidence will help you prove to others that you are meant to be in the room.