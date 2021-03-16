Women of the HEAT: Jamona Hayling

Manager, Facility Services

Years at the HEAT: 6

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

As a woman, more specifically a black woman working in sports and entertainment, my experience has been equally rewarding and challenging. In any male-dominated industry, you have to work twice as hard to establish your position. As a black woman, I also work to remind myself I belong here. Fortunately, I have had great bosses who see my worth and have fostered my growth which makes it rewarding when I take a step back and admire all that I have accomplished.

You’re extremely hands-on when it comes to keeping our Arena top notch at all times. How have you been able to optimize fan experience in our “new normal?”

Fan safety is a major part of the experience in our “new normal.” To optimize the safety in addition to PPE, sanitizer and various cleaning supplies, I obtained GBAC STAR certification of our cleaning, disinfecting and disease prevention protocols. Carla Pato and I make up our Health and Hygiene team. We created departmental SOPs (standard operating procedures) for health and safety which were mandated by the NBA.

What has evolved for you personally as a result of the pandemic within your role?

I am not sure my evolution is complete. I would say that I am starting to hit my stride with the increase in responsibilities that have come along with the pandemic.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

I have spent a lot more time outdoors this past year than I ever have. When the gyms initially shut down, a friend and I bought some workout equipment and started doing outdoor workouts before taking up activities like paddleboarding and bike-riding. I love working out in general, so still being able to do so in the fresh air helped me maintain some level of sanity.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

The women who work for this organization are hardworking, professional and unselfish women who push the culture forward in their various departments. We are innovators, creatives, intellectuals and decision-makers who work alongside our male counterparts to further establish ourselves as leaders in the industry.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

Looking up at the packed arena from the floor after coordinating the dressing rooms and the VIP experience for the Paul Macartney tour was my “ah ha” moment.

Have you had any strong female leaders? If so, how do you think that shaped you?

One of the strongest female leaders in my life is my mother. I can go on and on about how she shaped me, but outside of her I have had the honor of building a lasting relationship with my high school varsity basketball coach. She is one of the loudest people in my corner, providing me with a shoulder when I need it and a sledgehammer to help me demo my comfort zone when it’s time for personal and professional growth.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? And what are you doing to make it happen?

It’s important to raise up the next person as you climb. We have a great pool of young leaders in our organization, and I try my best to reach out when they start and keep channels of communication open as they grow. Leaders at the HEAT like Merdie Lane, Lorrie-Ann Diaz, Carla Pato and Raquel Libman did the same for me.

Is it important for you to have knowledge of the music scene and know the game of basketball in order to succeed in your role?

It’s not necessary, but it was helpful to know who the artists were when I coordinated dressing room set up and VIP parties with the show personnel in my previous role. Basketball knowledge isn’t necessary either but a passion or understanding for the sport does make the job more fun.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Break down the door confidently.