Women of the HEAT: Ikira Di Lorenzo

Director, Digital Content

Years at the HEAT: 3

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

Before my position at the HEAT, I hadn’t worked in the sports industry. I’m a journalist and my experience in digital had always centered around hard news and entertainment news. When this opportunity presented itself, I had some serious doubts about my ability to thrive in this organization. During my interview, I asked Jennifer Alvarez, VP of Creative & Digital Marketing, if she was sure I was the right person for her. Turns out I was, but it hasn’t been without its challenges. There was a steep learning curve in the subject matter expertise area when it came to basketball and sports industry knowledge. After my first year at the HEAT, I went back to Jennifer and asked her again if I was the right one. She’s such a savvy leader. She was able to guide me through those bouts of impostor syndrome and helped me focus on the areas where I could thrive.

You’re relatively new to working in the sports industry. How has this experience been different than previous employers?

The sports industry can be a bit of a boy’s club. We all see it. I think you’d have to be blind to not, but there’s a different feeling at the HEAT, at least within our department. We are all welcome to bring our best selves to participate in, what feels like, an even playing field where opportunities are made available to all those who work hard to excel. That’s not how I’ve felt in other jobs. Media, like sports, is also a bit of a boy’s club. I’ve experienced, seen, and heard things about female coworkers that were unsavory, to not say outright sexist. I think the battle for equal access to opportunities is a struggle that is prevalent in most, if not all industries. Women have the tough task to take down a lot of preconceived notions of who we should be in the workplace and even about what kind of roles we are capable of filling. It takes a toll. Some organizations know that and acknowledge their role in changing the world. I am incredibly lucky to be part of one of those.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

The HEAT women are powerhouses. There’s a sisterhood, a camaraderie, an understanding that we are in this together. I’ve seen a level of mentorship amongst the women here that I’ve been hard pressed to find anywhere else, at least not at this level. “HEAT Culture” is all about working hard, leaving it all out on the court, doubling down when things are challenging. The women I have the privilege of working with do that every day. They do that in a world that also throws everything at them. Simply put, everyone’s life is different, but I’m sure most women feel the weight of the roles assigned to our gender and how they impact their professional lives. It’s a rare occasion when we ask men any question about their work/life balance, or how they deal with childcare etc. It’s not how we think about the role of men. Men are tasked with building their professions and being providers. That comes with its own problems. We are tasked with being nurturers, builders of families, and caretakers. Now add to that the individual wants and needs of professional women who have other expectations of themselves. It gets complicated, but it also makes us tough as nails. What I’ve seen is that the HEAT women ARE HEAT Culture. We are here to win. We are the mantra at every opportunity and the HEAT is better for it.

What has evolved for you personally as a result of the pandemic within your role?

In short, everything. My management style and my role as a manager had to change. There’s an emotional support aspect to my role now that I take very seriously. This pandemic has been an upheaval for all of us, so while providing guidance and leadership is important in this area of my role, I think it’s been equally important to provide a sense of stability and emotional support. My separation of home life and work life had to be redefined. With all of us home, my family had unprecedented access to me during working hours. It’s hard to explain to a then 3 ½ year-old that mommy is home, but not always available. We, eventually, found a new dynamic at home that is actually working for everyone. My husband and I find ways to support each other, my son has gotten used to this new world, and the grandparents have stepped in even more than before. We could not do any of this without the support system we have.

In terms of my role at the HEAT, unexpectedly, this working style has given me hyper focus in my area, which is digital content monetization. I can’t be effective if I’m involved in everything, so it’s made us very choosy about what areas I am involved in. I am very social and tend to walk around the office and up to people’s desks to get things done. I really miss that, but it’s made all of us follow certain processes in order to be effective. More than ever, work time has to be highly productive, not just because our organization needs everything, we can give in order to maintain stability in this challenging time, but because there are so many parts of life tugging at us at home. When it’s time to work, I have to hyper focus.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

When the pandemic started, I really needed a creative outlet. Being a part of content creation at the office gave me that but, as we all went home, I found myself more distanced from creation and diving even deeper into my role as the gatekeeper of digital to our corporate teams. So, I needed to find something to satisfy this need for creativity and also sooth anxiety about the future. I’m a foodie and I’ve always enjoyed cooking and, of course, eating the fruits of that labor. I jumped into it with my whole body. I started finding interesting and challenging recipes and planning elaborate meals for the week. I realized that focusing on something that required being fully present and following steps that led to a predicable outcome made me forget about all of the uncertain parts of our lives during this pandemic. I created a new Instagram account and started creating content about my food journey (Follow here!). I included my son in my new creative outlet and it gave us a place to connect outside of home schooling and the normal daily routine. Also, a few months into this pandemic we got pregnant again and, well, I can’t tell you how that has given me something to focus on and look forward to. In a very uncertain world, I have found great comfort in the time I’ve been able to spend with my family.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

There are quite a few. Dwyane Wade’s game-winner against Golden State during his last season made me cry. I felt so privileged to have been in the arena and a part of the organization in that moment. I love what I do and my day-to-day at work is very fulfilling. I feel like I’ve hit my stride and carved out a niche where I can thrive. Success is addicting and it’s a driver for me. The fact that I work at an organization that inspires such passion in people is just icing on the cake.

Have you had any strong female leaders? If so, how do you think that shaped you?

Yes, and it’s been pivotal for my career. I’ve had wonderful female colleagues like Karen Comas (FB), Patsy Loris (Univision), and Jaqueline Menendez (UM) that have inspired me and that I’ve learned from. I’d take note of their accomplishments, demeanor, etc. and tried to bring some of those things into my “style” of work. That was always positive, but there’s a marked before and after Jennifer Alvarez in my career. Before I met Jennifer, I was looking for a mentor and not really succeeding at it. She was actually THE reason I took the job at the HEAT. I was working at the University of Miami and looking to build something there. I had identified a path that I wanted to pursue there, but just a few months into that job I got a response to an application I sent in for this role at the HEAT that I sent very much on a whim. I didn’t have any experience in sports, so I didn’t think I was what they would be looking for. When Jennifer interviewed me, something shifted. I felt seen and that under her leadership not only could I do the job she wanted me to do, but that I could thrive here. The challenges were clear, it wasn’t going to be easy, but that was part of the attraction. I knew that if she had my back, I could bring something very interesting to the organization and that’s exactly what happened.

Jennifer has coached me through some areas, for example, before I had a hard time positioning myself to win. I didn’t know how to advocate for my growth. I didn’t know how to voice my ambition or desire to take things on in a way that was productive to both myself and the organization. Sometimes you just need to have someone that believes in you and that sees you in the way that you want to see yourself. She did that for me. She saw me becoming the professional I wanted to be. All I had to do was see myself through her eyes and I was able focus and build on my strengths and just be relentless. She gave me permission to challenge the status quo and find new ways to build within our organization. She’d guide me and tell me when I had to pull back a little bit, or try another way to achieve something, but always opening a path and pushing me forward. May we all be so fortunate to find someone like that in our lives.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? And what are you doing to make it happen?

It is extremely important. “I may be the first, but I won’t be the last” was most recently said by Vice-President Kamala Harris. We are living a moment in history that won’t soon be forgotten, where women are not asking for equality anymore. We are taking it. We’ve decided that this is not something that we can wait for, we have to become agents of change and take what is ours. I think we’ve also realized that there is room for all of us to find success. There shouldn’t be just one woman at the table, even though that’s what we continue to see. So, inviting other women to grow and thrive with us isn’t just important, it’s necessary. Representation is key and women aren’t a monolith. We are individuals. We have different perspectives, experiences, priorities, not to mention the layers that our races, sexual preferences, gender identities etc. add to each conversation. I try to take a very active role in elevating other women. When I was at meetings, when those actually happened, I’d always make sure to invite women to the actual, physical table, and not just sit in a back row. I try to echo their voices or make sure that they speak. I’ve been part of the HEAT mentorship program and I work with my mentee closely to help her reach her personal and professional goals in whichever way I can. I have the honor to lead two talented women in my role here. I always look for ways to advocate for them and coach them in how and when to advocate for themselves. I look for ways to showcase their skills and talents, very much like what has been done for me. I see myself as a cheerleader for my female colleagues and I challenge them to be as amazing as I think they are.

For your job, how important is it for you to know the game of basketball, or even be a fan?

Organizational history and industry knowledge is important, and fandom definitely has a place. For what I do, those three are more important than the comprehension of the intricacies game itself. I grew up here in Miami, so the HEAT has always had a presence, but there was a learning curve for me here. I had never considered myself a sports enthusiast, much less a subject matter expert. When I first started my role, I was much more involved in content creation and I had to learn as much as I could, quickly, in order to be able to add value in the ideation process. My role has evolved a lot since then, and now the value of my knowledge about the digital space far outweighs my basketball knowledge. Now fandom and enthusiasm are even more important than basketball knowledge, because that kind of passion is infectious.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Find a mentor. Find someone who sees the potential in you and will see you as you’d like to one day become. It’s so important to find someone that can help you navigate how to enter any workforce. We all have to start somewhere and, while college and education give us information and knowledge, most of us enter the workforce and are not prepared for what it actually takes to succeed at a job. Mentors and coaches help us navigate all of the intricacies in the workforce. I’ll add one more piece of advice, it’s actually something Jennifer said once, “first you learn, then you earn.” In the beginning of your career, you probably won’t make a lot of money, but every challenge is an opportunity for growth and learning about how to be really good at something. Only after that happens can you expect to bring something real to the table where an organization will see value in what you bring and pay you what you deserve.