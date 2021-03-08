Women of the HEAT: Clara Stroude-Vazquez

Director of HEAT Culture

Years at the HEAT: 17½

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

Overall, I have been lucky to have a great experience as a woman working in professional sports. I have been blessed with excellent leaders who have given me opportunities to grow and learn and develop throughout my career.

You’re in a position to help women of the HEAT feel supported and appreciated. How much does that mean to you personally?

Since I have had such a wonderful experience working in professional sports, it is only right that I help other women feel supported and appreciated. It's what I think is my overall purpose. It brings me such joy to help the women in our organization grow both in their careers and personally.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

I think women play just as important a role in HEAT Culture as our male colleagues. We are all cultural bearers. It's important for other women looking to get into sports to see themselves in the workplace and have another women mentor them when they get here. In terms of having a diversity of thought and ideas, it's important for women to be included in shaping and growing our culture.

What has evolved for you personally as a result of the pandemic within your role?

Due to the pandemic, it has been essential for me to help our staff feel connected and educate them as we navigate such a tumultuous time in our country's history. I believe that my role has grown significantly because of the pandemic and our response to our country's recent social unrest.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

I've done a couple of things. First, I've made sure to do continual self check-ins to monitor how I'm feeling and handling everything that has been going on. Secondly, I have been consistently working out this year. Even though we were on lockdown, working out was necessary for my mental health.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

This one is tough because there have been many times when I have felt astonishment over what I get to do for work. All three of my championship experiences have solicited that feeling. I think my earliest realization of how cool my job is was during the first player intro video shoot that I worked on. It was a big production, and just seeing the team, the lights, the set and everything we were doing had me awestruck.

Have you had any strong female leaders? If so, how do you think that shaped you?

We have several strong female leaders in our organization whom I look up to and learn from. My first experience with strong female leaders, though, came in my own family with my grandmother. She ran our household, but she was also a small business owner of a farming and agricultural business. She taught me about business, people, and being a leader in a space where women usually don't exist.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? And what are you doing to make it happen?

Developing and empowering the next generation of women leaders is very important in my role. I am actively looking for ways to support the women in our organization by creating a space for education and sharing stories so they can learn from the experiences of their predecessors.

For your job, how important is it for you to know the game of basketball, or even be a fan?

For any job, it's essential to know your product. I wouldn't say that you need to be a diehard basketball fan for this job, but you should have a good working knowledge of the sport.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

I would tell any woman looking to break into sports not to be intimidated. Don't think that it's just a man's world. Learn as much as you can about the industry and be confident in that knowledge and your abilities.