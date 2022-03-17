Women Changing The Game: Yareliz Ramirez

IT Services Manager

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

My experience has been a little unique in that not only am I in a male-dominated industry, but my field of work is as well. While it’s obvious that this can present some challenges, I like to focus more so on how these challenges have molded me to be a better professional, colleague, and overall person. It is known that growth happens outside of our comfort zone and since I’m constantly in a space with people who come from all different walks of life, I have had ample opportunity to learn from them and for that, I am truly grateful. It has been an exciting, fulfilling experience being a trailblazer in the sports tech space and I wouldn’t have it any other way!

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture”?

While HEAT Culture is composed of many things, people, experiences, etc. - the women of the HEAT are the catalysts that truly ignite HEAT Culture everywhere they go. Not only are they the biggest proponents of it, but they are also always looking for ways to make it better. I’m constantly in awe of the women around me that aren’t afraid to challenge “the way we’ve always done it”. These are the types of conversations that propel the organization forward and the women of the HEAT are always open to having them.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

Standing courtside during tip-off at my very first opening night. When I started my sports career, I always had hoped that I would one day have the opportunity to work within the NBA. Who doesn’t?! What I didn’t anticipate is that it would happen so early on! To stand on that court at the ripe age of 23 and experience the magic of an NBA opening night in the most magical city in the world was an absolutely unforgettable moment for me in my sports career.

What unique aspects of your role get you excited?

My favorite part of my role is having the opportunity to work with multiple other departments/people. I get excited any time I get to jump on a project with someone I haven’t worked closely with yet! And while, being in IT, people think I’m the brains – these are opportunities for me to learn more deeply how we run the organization. Aside from that, it also brings about the opportunity for me to build relationships with my colleagues, which I value greatly. It’s much easier to work together when you have a greater understanding of the people around you!

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

SOCIAL MEDIA BREAKS! In a world where we have everything at our fingertips, it’s nice to disconnect and be present in the moment sometimes.

Have you had any strong female leaders that have "changed the game" for you?

All the women at the HEAT? LOL – and especially my mentor, Ana Glass. I’m so grateful that we got paired early on in my career with the HEAT through our mentorship program. She’s not only been there for me professionally but also personally. Ana challenges me to go outside of my comfort zone while also being a listening ear when I just need someone to vent to. I’ve learned so much from her and hope to one day be a fundamental piece of the organization as she is.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? What steps will you take to make this happen?

Women in STEM is a big buzzword these days and I couldn’t be happier to hear it. I hope that sharing my experiences with other women (whether through networking, social media, panels, etc.), will encourage the next generation of women in sports to consider a path in technology. Slowly but surely the “IT Stereotype” is changing and I look forward to continuing to be a part of that process.

Is there a quote that resonates with you in your everyday life?

“Discipline beats motivation every time.”

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Use your voice. Make sure your thoughts/ideas are heard. Address your concerns. Ask for what you need to be successful! You have a lot to offer the industry, make sure that it’s known. And once you get to where you’re going, don’t forget to use your voice to advocate for those who will come after you.