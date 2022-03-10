Women Changing The Game: Karla Ruiz-Gomez

Sr. Digital Content Producer/Editor

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

I’ve been lucky enough to call this arena my home for the last 10 years. It was my first job out of college, and it’s been an absolute privilege working with the Miami HEAT for nearly a decade. I’ve witnessed the HEAT hire women at the administrative level which has been extremely inspiring. I call these women my mentors as they continue to pave the way for the next generation of women. The gender diversity within this organization has had positive effects on my performance, morale, and motivation. The Heat have accepted me and challenged me to be the best version of myself. Working alongside these fearless women gives me hope that one day we will close the leadership gap and unleash the power of women’s collective action.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

In a male-dominated field, it’s vital that women lift each other up and celebrate each other’s successes. HEAT culture exemplifies just that. As Udonis Haslem said, “HEAT Culture is discipline, accountability, work ethic and enjoying somebody else's success.” I feel like every day women are reaching higher and breaking the glass ceiling in professional sports - both on and off the court.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

It was my first All-Star game in the 2019-2020 season. I was surrounded by the greatest athletes of our time - I was in constant awe. We had Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kendrick Nunn participating in the All-Star events. I mean, come on! Bam Adebayo won the skills challenge, but I vividly remember the moment Derrick Jones Jr. won the dunk contest. We followed him, behind-the-scenes, as he was congratulated by his friends and family. It was such a special and intimate moment that you only get to see once if you’re lucky.

What unique aspects of your role get you excited?

I love brainstorming! It gets me excited because it’s the moment where I feel the most free and fearless, where nothing can stop me from thinking or imagining what could be, an arena of endless creativity.

Have you had any strong female leaders that have "changed the game" for you?

I was lucky enough to have a big sister that showed me the ropes. I got to see strong female leadership from a young age. My sister was strong, assertive, and tenacious showing me the possibilities and the boundlessness of being a woman.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

There are a few things I’ve done to take care of my mental health this year. The first is being a plant mom. Studies have shown that caring for plants can reduce stress levels by promoting relaxation and boosting your mood. Because of this I find connecting with plants and nature very therapeutic. It helps me focus on my breathing and gives me a chance to revel in the moment. Second would be talking to my therapist. My therapist has taught me to be kinder to myself and has shown me that with self-love, self-care, and self-work, I can live a healthier and balanced life.

Is there a video piece you’ve created that you’re super proud of?

There are so many videos I'm proud of, in particular, the Chris Bosh jersey retirement video because of what he meant to our fans and organization. It was a complete honor creating this tribute for him and winning an Emmy!

If I could choose another video that shows a glimpse into my creative, technical, and story-telling abilities, it would be a piece I created on Bam Adebayo during the bubble. I'm proud of this piece because I remember challenging myself on trying new things that would elevate my video.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? What steps will you take to make this happen?

Empowering the next generation of women leaders is essential to closing the leadership gender gap. I hope other companies will follow in the footsteps of the Miami HEAT and invest time, personnel and resources into the development, engagement, and empowerment of future women leaders.

I will be personally mentoring a Miami HEAT dancer and offering her my professional expertise as well as support in creating digital content. I hope my mentorship will shed light on the potential of using digital media to build a brand and help her be better prepared for opportunities when they come.

Is there a quote that resonates with you in your everyday life?

“You must unlearn what you have learned.” -Yoda

With an ever changing social and tech landscape, we, as creators, must be able to unlearn traditional ways that would otherwise set back our development.

The digital landscape changes quickly - software evolves, hardware becomes obsolete, and apps fall out of fashion - so it is crucial to unlearn and relearn all the time. This allows us to tackle problems, whether it’s in our workplace or in our personal lives, and, most importantly, it gives us a fresh unbiased perspective. This mindset leads us towards better understanding and better decision making.

Two pieces of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Love and nurture your craft. And NEVER stop exploring.