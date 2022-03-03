Women Changing the Game: Cassandra Behar

Director, Arena Marketing and HEAT Digital Communications

1. What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

I have been blessed enough to be working with the Miami HEAT since I was a college student and received my first–ever job offer from this incredible organization, which is where I have been ever since! I mention that because working at this organization has given me a very special opportunity that I am not sure many women in professional sports are all able to experience. As we know, our league is traditionally known as a very male-dominating industry, and one might think that being a woman working in professional sports provides obstacles and roadblocks throughout our career. While that is true for many, I feel very honored and proud to say that I have had only positive experiences working at the Miami HEAT. Since I was an intern, I have always felt empowered to have a seat at the table or have my voice heard. Throughout my tenure, I have now had five different male bosses. All five of those individuals have been mentors to me and helped pave the way to where I am today, 10 years later. I am lucky to have had them all take me under their wing and empower me the way that they have throughout the years.

2. In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

This all begins with what I call the “championship team” of women here at the HEAT. As we know, we have had three championship teams as the Miami HEAT on the court, but I think it is truly important to recognize the championship team of women who have been here throughout those championships. Those women are now Chiefs, VPs, and Executives at the HEAT and THEY are the ones who have paved the way for the role that we all play as women within the organization. These women are not only badass career women, but also daughters, friends, sisters, mothers, aunts, and more. These individuals have taken our HEAT Culture and continued to put in the work to make sure that the generations of HEAT after them are being set up for success not only professionally, but also personally. The women of the HEAT have made it a point to break barriers within the organization and industry, not only for themselves but for the generation of women we have coming in behind us. This is very important to all of us, and I think this is an area where we all really show up together as a union.

3. A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

Um, OBVIOUSLY when I gifted a custom jersey to the queen herself – JENNIFER LOPEZ!

On a serious note, after 10 years with an organization (and winning a championship!), I can go on for days about what makes my job “cool”, but one time truly stands out to me. Anyone who knows me knows that my Abuelita means the world to me. She is my absolute everything and she has made everyone around me feel like she is their Abuelita too! So, when the concept “Cooking with Abuela” came around in a production meeting and everyone rallied to have my Abuelita on as talent, I knew I was somewhere so special. Seeing her cook with a few of our HEAT players and her treating them like they were just some of my friends she was cooking for like she normally would, was one of the coolest experiences I have had at the HEAT.

4. What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

I just had my baby girl in January of 2021 and something huge for me and my mental health was making sure I am so present in every moment with her. Something I have done to really take care of my mental health is focus so much on family time. Making sure that I disconnect from work while I am with my daughter and my husband allows me to focus on what means most to me and that is what fulfills me most.

5. What unique aspects of your role get you excited?

The fact that every single day is something new. Anytime someone asks me what a “typical day in my role” looks like, I can never have one set answer. One day I am planning a client x influencer suite night party at a HEAT game, the next I am working a sold-out Marc Anthony show and the day after that I am strategizing a HEAT x TikTok creator campaign. (Okay, and then after that I am processing invoices, organizing budgets, and answering emails – don't be fooled!)

6. Have you had any strong female leaders that have "changed the game" for you?

Lorrie-Ann Diaz. LA. Da Bawse. My big sis. My mentor. VP of Business Communications and Social Responsibility. I can go on forever. LA hired me in 2014 for my first full-time job out of college. My interview was HORRIBLE, but I was already interning with another department, so she took a chance on me and believed in me. LA is one of those women I was referring to earlier as a part of the “championship team”. Not only is she just incredible at her job (a true magician with words), when she speaks, people LISTEN. She has broken barriers here at the HEAT as now the first LBGTQ Latina Vice President in our organization. Yep, you read that right. Freaking BADASS! This woman has made it her mission to elevate and lead the women under her to success. From the day she hired me, she has pushed me to be the best version of myself both professionally and personally and I would not be anywhere I am today without her. I am so blessed that she has taken me under her wing for so many years and really showed me the way as a woman in this industry.

And of course, my mom. My mom is my rock, my world, and my best friend. She has taught me how to be a daughter, a wife, a sister, a friend, and, most importantly, a mother to my Allie girl. My mom is everything I strive to be in life. She has been my guidance throughout every step of my life, and I would not be half the woman I am today without her. Her positive energy and her constant smile radiate through every single person she crosses in life. I pray to be half the woman, wife, and mother that she is.

7. How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? What steps will you take to make this happen?

Extremely important. Developing and empowering the next generation of women is something I feel very passionate about because it is what has been done for me. This is a task I do not take lightly and consider to be a part of my role. My goal is to pave the way for the younger generation and motivate them to DREAM BIG and be whatever it is they want to be within this industry.

8. Is there a quote that resonates with you in your everyday life?

“Let Go and Let God”

9. One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Do not let this industry intimidate you! Just because this is sports/entertainment, does not mean you need to have a ton of sports knowledge. We have women working all over our organization in completely different areas of the business – tech, content marketing, public relations, retail, social media, graphic design, broadcasting, security, corporate services, and the list goes on. These are all skill sets that are not specific to the sports industry. Trust in your expertise, focus on what you are good at and let that be your driving force. Our voices are NEEDED in all areas. Take your blank canvas and begin drawing out your path!