Women Changing The Game: Akira Adderly

Account Manager, Group Sales

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

When it comes to HEAT Culture, I feel that women play a huge role in it. We push for outside-of-the-box thinking which has allowed us to become key assets in the success of the Miami HEAT.

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

My experience working at the HEAT has been an uphill battle because I didn't have any knowledge of the sport. As time went on, I learned that I needed to listen more and talk less which has allowed me to experience different roles within the company and to be the successful woman I am today.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

The moment I realized I have a cool job was when I saw the expression people would make when I said I work for the Miami HEAT. Another moment was last November against Utah when I was with a school of mine at a game and the kids were so excited to be there and see their friends.

What unique aspects of your role get you excited?

The memories I get to help make, but especially the kids. The schools I attended growing up didn't participate in sporting events so when I talk to schools about all the cool and fun things we can offer them and their students, it brings me joy when I get to make it happen for other generations. I am like a kid in a candy store when I speak with schools!

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

I have THE biggest sweet tooth, so I like to try a new ice cream parlor or donut shop occasionally. When I’m not enjoying a new dessert, I’m spending time with my fur baby, Apollo.

Have you had any strong female leaders that have "changed the game" for you?

Natalia Collazo, who works in our Ticket Sales department. I remember the first time I met her I was like, “Wow! I want to get on her level one day.” I was so inspired by her after I interviewed her for a project with FIU and learned how she started with the HEAT as an intern. From her hard work and dedication, along with her willingness to do what needed to be done, she was able to work her way up at the HEAT.

Is there a quote that resonates with you in your everyday life?

“Push yourself because no one is going to do it for you.” - Unknown

This is one of the quotes I live by. As an introvert, I am constantly pushing myself to do things that are outside my comfort zone.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Aim as high as you can because if you don't land on the moon you will land among the stars. Having the willingness to get out of your comfort zone and do things that no one else will.