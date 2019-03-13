Woman of the HEAT: Jackie Ventura

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? I was looking for something new and had a friend working here who suggested I come by and shortly after I joined the Parking department as a part-time cashier. I was soon promoted to a full-time office position (still in Parking) and stayed there for a couple of years before moving over to Facility Services & Operations. Ten years ago, we decided to formalize our environmental initiatives and, since so much falls under the umbrella of our department, it was only natural to keep the position in the department.

2. Favorite moment with this organization. Although I’ve been here for all three championships, my favorite moment has been representing the HEAT not once, but twice, at the White House to discuss and advise on the intersection of sports and sustainability at a national level.

3. Something interesting people don’t know about you. My degrees are in Forensic Anthropology with a focus on Osteology and I participated in a few archaeological excavations to recover and research human skeletal remains in Florida and Costa Rica. I use the research skills and statistical knowledge I developed during my education almost daily!