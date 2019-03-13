Woman of the HEAT: Sherrella Lane

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? Before working with the HEAT, I was a Product Specialist with Volkswagen for 11 years. I traveled the country for VW with the Auto Show circuit sharing auto specs for the VW line.

2. Favorite moment with this organization. Game 6, 2013 Finals, 28 seconds left! With the help of Chris Bosh rebounding the ball, passing it to Ray Allen and his quick release to bury a three-pointer, it led us to overtime and eventually to a W!

3. Something interesting people don’t know about you. Very few people know that I’m an avid bowler and have been for the past six years. I bowl in two different leagues, and I currently have a 148 average. My highest game to date is 257 and I’m still aiming for that perfect 300 score.