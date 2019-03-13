Woman of the HEAT: Christine Machado Risso

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? My mom founded a staffing firm here in South Florida in 1985. Growing up with a successful businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist as my role model definitely inspired me. As an undergraduate, I majored in education and I had every intention of entering the classroom, but I really missed working in a business setting. That is when I decided to combine my education with my work experience and pursue a post graduate degree in Human Resource Management. After graduation, I landed my first real HR job at a health insurance company here in Miami.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I am a first generation U.S. citizen.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? We are the leader in the industry for diversity and inclusion. I am always amazed by my brilliant co-workers and the other successful women I meet around the league. I wish more women across the country knew that there is absolutely a place for them in sports. You don’t need to be a former athlete or have a sports management degree to have a career in sports. Not only are there many women in executive and leadership roles in our organization, but the Miami HEAT is undeniably one of the best places to work because of our diverse culture. We work as a team but we are also a family! I am so proud to be a #HEATLIFER! If you think you have what it takes to be a part of our HEAT Family, visit HEAT.com/careers to apply for one of our open positions.