Woman of the HEAT: Merdie Lane

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? For the better part of my adult life, I’ve worked in the Sports and Entertainment industry. Prior to the HEAT, I worked for LMI and SMG, the management companies that ran the old Miami Arena. My tenure there was from 1991-2007. I started in the Ticket Office full-time as a ticket sales rep, from there I was promoted to vault clerk and then box-office manager. Once the building was sold to a private owner I was asked to stay on as the general manager until the building closed in 2007.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. People do not know that I am an excellent swimmer and spent my summers working as a lifeguard.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? As in all other aspects of society, I think it was just a matter of time before women would play a significant role in sports. The HEAT as an organization takes on an exemplary role in being at the forefront of empowering women and propelling their professional growth. Take our organizational structure for example, our entire Legal team is comprised of women, we have female VPs and EVPs at the forefront of change in this organization. The HEAT Group also has a host of female directors at the helm of Communications, Events, Premium Services, Programming, and Security just to name a few.