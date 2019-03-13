Woman of the HEAT: Carmen Kentala

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? I was an FBI special agent for 25 years. During most of my career I worked domestic/international terrorism and national security matters. During my tenure at the Bureau, I was also a bomb technician, firearms instructor and an explosives detection K9 handler.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I was born in Spain.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? My career in law enforcement was in a male-dominated culture. Women in the sports world are no different. I am a firm believer that if you are passionate about what you do, it will show. That “glass ceiling” is not as high as we once thought. I was fortunate to have great mentors at the beginning of my career in law enforcement. The HEAT is a leading example of strong women in leadership roles who count mentoring among their top priorities.