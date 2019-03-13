Woman of the HEAT: Ana Glass

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? I first started in a part-time role with the Premium Client Services Department. As I learned more about the business and department I was able to secure a full-time position as a Manager of Premium Client Services. Continuing in that role, I developed several skills that lead me to again take on more responsibilities and I landed a Senior Manager position. For two years I held that position before I was elevated to my current role as Director of Premium Client Services.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I taught myself to speak English by reading Babysitters’ Club books when I moved to Miami at age 9.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? I am proud to be part of an organization that allows everyone the opportunity to succeed by giving all kinds of people a seat at the table. Our workplace is diverse and inclusive, with a lot of strong women holding pivotal roles in the organization. I am honored to be one of them.