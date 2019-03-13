Woman of the HEAT: Michelle Artimez

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? How much time do you have?! I started in the big ad agency world, working on national accounts in the retail, real estate and restaurant industries. I’ve also held multiple roles in smaller digital agencies and restaurant specific marketing roles for hospitality companies.

2. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? The stars just aligned for me! I’d always dreamed of holding a role with professional sports, but being a Food & Beverage marketer, I wasn’t sure how the puzzle pieces would fit…then all of a sudden there’s a newly created position for a Culinary Marketing Manager at the Miami HEAT and through some mutual colleagues and LinkedIn, connections were made and stars aligned!

3. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I lived in China for eight weeks post-graduation, and yes, I ate some interesting things. I’m also a pretty darn good whistler, odd talent I know!