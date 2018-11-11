Wizards 116 - HEAT 110 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Washington Wizards 116-110 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. McGruder Records A Career High

If you’ve followed this season enough, you should know that this is shaping up to be a career year for Rodney McGruder.

And well, it’s time to add Saturday night to his list of notable performances.

While the 27-year-old had a solid first half, he really got hot in the third quarter and scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the period, including this finish in transition thanks to an impressive adjustment midair:

When it was all said and done, McGruder amassed a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, two boards and two assists.

2. J. Rich Leads The Way In The Fourth

While nothing will really jump out from Richardson’s outing against Washington, he did a lot of good things off the bounce, showed a lot of fight down the stretch and led Miami with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting in the fourth.

Naturally, one of his better plays of the game came during the final period on this assertive baseline drive:

In addition to his team-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Richardson also had five assists and three rebounds.

3. 3llington Does His Thing

Wayne Ellington did his usual damage from deep and knocked down a game-high four treys on the night, but he also came through with this steal and crafty wrap-around pass to Tyler Johnson late in the first quarter:

Ellington finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists to go along with that steal above.

Other Takeaways:

-Hassan Whiteside fought hard until the very end and continued to rack up blocks with relative ease. In fact, the big fella tallied a game-high four blocks, including these two quick ones on Dwight Howard early in the third quarter:

Whiteside ended up with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, a team-high 14 rebounds and three assists to go along with his aforementioned four blocks.

Game Note:

-Dwyane Wade (Personal Reasons), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will wrap up their homestand Monday at 7:30PM against the 76ers on Military Appreciation Night. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.