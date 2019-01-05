Wizards 109 - HEAT 115 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Washington Wizards 115-109 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Winslow Records A Career High

Although Justise Winslow showed excellent court vision as usual and led Miami with a career-high 10 assists, his best play of the night didn’t come on a dish.

That’s big-time.

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow defended multiple guys, including Trevor Ariza, Tomáš Satoranský and Bradley Beal.

In addition to his 10 assists, the 22-year-old also tallied 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and three boards.

2. Whiteside Sets The Tone

From the start, Whiteside used his strength advantage inside to convert his first five shots of the contest, including this drive and jam against Thomas Bryant:

Naturally, Whiteside also came through with his usual array of put-back jams and nifty hook-shots in the paint.

Oh yeah, this block on Ian Mahinmi in the first quarter was pretty cool too:

Whiteside’s reaction after the play says it all.

When it was all said and done, the 7-footer recorded a team-high 18 boards and two blocks to go along with his aforementioned 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

3. Wade Does His Thing Late

To nobody’s surprise, Dwyane Wade picked things up in the fourth quarter and led the HEAT with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in the period.

And although he hit two clutch free throws with 10.2 seconds left, we can’t forget about this remarkable turnaround jumper that fooled Satoranský a little earlier:

Yup, he’s still got it.

Wade finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-James Johnson kicked off the game with eight quick points in the first quarter and never looked back. From there, the 31-year-old vet continued to keep the Wizards guessing with attacks to the basket and shots from the perimeter. In all, JJ had 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, four rebounds and a plus-14 rating.

-Derrick Jones Jr. showed superb effort on this sequence in the second quarter to keep the ball alive and ultimately get Miami two points:

Jones Jr. ended up with five points on 2-of-2 shooting, four rebounds and a steal.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6PM. Miami’s next home tilt will be on Tuesday against the Nuggets at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.