The Who, What, Why Of The 2020-21 Miami HEAT

After a mid-April loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler summed up the Miami HEAT’s 2020-21 campaign as, essentially, the proverbial box of chocolates.

“I don’t know what team is going to show up on any given night.”

Most teams can relate in a season full of Health and Safety Protocols, endless injuries and a schedule that at times has felt like trying to run a marathon at full sprint. Miami is not unique in that regard. Nobody has endured all of this unscathed, as inconsistency has reigned supreme across the association.

The resume shows the scars from the turbulence. Miami has a Net Rating just under neutral (-0.4 per 100 possessions) and they’re 11-20 against teams with a record of .500 or better. They sit No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, which momentarily puts them in the play-in tournament with two massive games looming against Boston, tied with the HEAT record-wise. The race could go down to the final game of the year.

And yet, with the offense trending in the right direction and one of the most unique, customizable defenses around, they might still be perfectly suited for the postseason. While standing up close and following the night-to-night results muddles the colors, if you take a step back this group has always painted a clear enough picture of their own identity.

“I actually feel pretty comfortable that we know our team,” Erik Spoelstra said. “We have a pretty clear blueprint of how we are successful and what gets us into trouble. Finding that consistency is what we’re continuing to work on. I would say we know who we are. We also see opportunity.”

Win or lose, you do actually know what you’re going to get.

An argument in favor begins with their No. 8 defense. The only reason Miami doesn’t lead the league in pick-and-roll switches – Bam Adebayo does for individuals while the team is No. 3 – is because they lead the league in pick-and-roll blitzes. Yes, those same blitzes that they led the league with ten years ago on their way to back-to-back titles. That aggressive coverage fell out of style in the interim as every year more threes and more spacing made rotations out of those blitzes longer and more taxing.

These days the HEAT are blitzing at about half the rate that they did in the 2013-14 season, and it looks mostly the same except for one adjustment. You still have two on the ball with three defending four behind them. Back in the day the screener would be able to roll into a pocket in the middle of the floor where he could operate in space.

Kevin Garnett. Tim Duncan. Boris Diaw. They all gave Miami trouble making catches in the middle of the floor either for finishes or to find open shooters. Draymond Green ripped defenses to pieces doing the same for Golden State.

The league figured out how to beat that scheme. The modern tweak is that instead of the three backline defenders staying within closeout distance of their men and communicating which of them needed to chuck the roller, those three defenders form a triangle that looks like long poles in lacrosse playing a man-down drill, with the rim as the goal. Now the high man in that temporary zone picks up the screener early, eliminating the threat in the middle of the floor.

There is still plenty of open space, and shooters can get wide open, only now the playmaker doesn’t have an obvious release valve going downhill. If the defenders on the ball are getting their hands in the passing lanes as they should, the HEAT are less at risk of a bang-bang play as the next pass is often more of a retreat around the arc. Bigger ballhandlers like Luka Doncic can punish you with skip passes as he did just this week, and by design the HEAT are allowing three-point attempts at the highest frequency in the league which is its own brand of trouble (they’ve allowed seven games of 20 or more threes), but the ball isn’t touching the paint as a result.

That’s what we’re really talking about here. Every team in the league has been forced to do their own math and decide what really matters to them the most on the defensive side of the floor.

“For the last two or three months we’ve been defending the three-point line more efficiently in a league where everybody is trying to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “It’s not like anybody has the solution for that. It’s challenging with the skill and shooting and spacing. It makes it tough for defenses regardless of what your system is.”

With size rarely a major part of their lineups, the HEAT have created a scheme that protects the paint without much traditional rim protection, allowing the fourth-lowest frequency of rim attempts *and* the fifth-lowest frequency of non-rim paint attempts, a shot partially conceded by more conservative drop schemes like Utah’s.

“It’s an offensive league,” Andre Iguodala said. “The scales tip toward, in the rulebook, is more favorable for the offense. It’s tough on the defense, but that’s what defense is. Figuring out a way to keep the ball in front of you. The principles that every team teaches, keep them out of the paint.”

Every other aspect of Miami’s defense has those same core principles in mind. Onlookers can understandably get frustrated watching Adebayo switch out onto guards when that leaves smaller players in a tough switch, but the key again is that the ball didn’t find a direct route into the paint. Adebayo’s particular set of skills are weaponized and maximized to stop the other team in their tracks.

Where they differ from some other switch-heavy schemes is that the Heat don’t really leave most of their players alone to guard their own yard. Adebayo? Yes. With everyone else, including Butler, Iguodala and Trevor Ariza, it’s a blend of matchup-specific coverages and readily available help. They’ll get creative, as with the blitzes, to avoid surrendering a disadvantageous switch, and if the ball gets going downhill there are always players in place, shrinking the floor and building a wall of arms.

You might get the ball in the paint, but you sure aren’t doing it with a live dribble if they can help it. If the Heat give up a blowby layup, that’s on the team and not the player. If the Heat prevent dribble penetration as intended, that’s on the team, too.

It may not always look necessary, especially on nights when the HEAT are a step slow or teams are anticipating the help and finding shooters, but it’s what the team is built for.

“We’re not going to dial that back at all,” Spoelstra said of the team’s defensive activity. “We want the multiple efforts, we want the disruptiveness, we want the guys to be extremely active. We’re at our best when we’re disrupting teams out of what they want to do and part of that is speeding them up. Getting them out of their comfort zone. Letting our guys make plays.”

As with many teams, the adjustment to make after a tough night is not to change what you do. It’s to do what you do, better.

Miami has their zone looks they can toggle to, and they’ll regularly pick up full-court just to drain some life out of the shot clock. On the best nights, the other team is constantly playing catch up, never fully confident that the passing lane they think they see is actually available. On other nights, the ball is ahead of every rotation and the holes in the zone look a little bigger than usual. The shots Miami allows night to night are incredible consistent by volume, but percentages are volatile.

It’s akin to driving a truck full of nitroglycerin across a suspension bridge in the middle of a monsoon. Thrilling even when it doesn’t work. But when it does work, man, does that game tape soar. Cue up Tangerine Dream.

It all fits what postseason basketball has become. Switching wins. Zone is a proven commodity. There are elite one-on-one defenders available, and schemes that can protect more offensive-minded players. If you were watching the Milwaukee Bucks last season, you know that a regular season scheme doesn’t always translate to a seven-game series no matter how highly rated your defense is. There’s a reason Milwaukee has experimented with more switching this year.

We haven’t even mentioned the most important part of the defense yet, which is that it creates offense. Not just in the sense that forcing misses gives you opportunity to play off misses, but the defense literally creates points. Just as the team’s Omega Swarm style on one end begat the Flying Death Machine on the other during the earlier parts of last decade, all of Miami’s ball pressure and floor shrinking and length and veteran hands and passing-lane infiltrations creates turnovers in droves. Live-ball turnovers, too.

The defense alone needs that activity. The multiple efforts, as the players constantly refer to. Using the NBA’s tracking data, a different set than what is commonly used for rankings, the HEAT are No. 9 in points allowed per possession at 1.11. But on possessions that do not end in a turnover, they allow 1.29 points per possession, which drops them down to No. 17 among other teams in the same scenarios. That’s partially a product of scheme, but it all comes back to the design of a system, a blend of so many elements that have been incorporated over a decade-plus, matching the skillset of the players.

Only the Toronto Raptors force more turnovers, and since the trade deadline and the introduction of Trevor Ariza into the starting lineup only the Philadelphia 76ers force more steals. During that same span of time, since March 25, the HEAT are leading the league in points-per-transition play largely because so many of their opportunities are clean, pick-six steals that go the other way.

For a team that has ranked in the bottom third of the league on offense for much of the season, those defense-generated points are injections of life.

“When we can’t get out and get out and run in transition, and they keep scoring, it doesn’t help our offense,” Adebayo said. “We want those easy buckets, we want those easy transition buckets. Those random plays that get buckets.

“If we can’t get stops, that’s when it hurts our offense.”

There’s good news on that front. What has been most confounding about the HEAT’s offensive dip after an incredibly efficient campaign last season is that their top-down, big-picture profile has been remarkably similar. The same players. The same system. The same shots. The shots just hadn’t been falling as the three-point percentage mirrored the same precipitous drop in the league rankings.

It looked like Wolverine. It sounded like Wolverine. It even had Wolverine’s hair. But the claws were of bone, not adamantium.

Lately, Miami’s attack has been back into its Chris Claremont-era stylings. Over the past month the three-point shooting, behind yet another ridiculous run from Duncan Robinson but supported by Ariza and Kendrick Nunn, is sitting just outside the Top 10. The offense has followed in tow.

“I know our group in the locker room feels really good about the progress we’ve made in the last 6-8 weeks, so there’s some confidence there,” Spoelstra said. “But you don’t want to get too comfortable.”

They can’t, because as the offense has surged the defense has slipped. As they’ve rediscovered their first-quarter dominance, the HEAT have struggled to defend in the final period where their defense is No. 24 since the trade deadline. Just as the team knows the blueprint for success, they tend to struggle in repeatable ways. The defense fails to get stops, the offense is forced back into the half-court, the vicious gameplay loop, a high-stakes rogue-lite, continues on for better or worse.

“It’s kind of hard to get out in transition when you’re taking the ball out of the net the entire game,” Butler said. “You can’t even get rebounds if you’re taking the ball out of the net the entire game. A lot of things are adjusted and affected by not getting stops. If we let our defense dictate our offense, we’re a much better team. Sometimes we tend to try to let our offense dictate our defense, it doesn’t look great. Doesn’t end well for us.”

Still, their Offensive Rating in the half-court, hugely important for postseason play, since the trade deadline is 99.0, almost exactly what it was a season ago when they were No. 3 in the league. Their ranking isn’t as high now, but that’s how the context has changed around them. Even as the team has clawed its way back to its old efficiency, the new scoring explosion around the association has been unprecedented.

In a recent media session, Butler remarked that he doesn’t like talking about the previous season that took them to the NBA Finals. Different team, different roles, different mindset, he says. He’s right, of course. It’s unfair to constantly hold a team to an old standard, even if it all looks familiar give or take fewer handoffs and developed skills here and there.

Where the comparison is appropriate is this: last season’s team was not, on paper, set up for a deep postseason when the regular season was suspended. They were a strong offensive team that was inconsistent on the defensive end and struggled to finish games in the fourth quarter. They played small, they shot and gave up a ton of threes, and they had a veritable archive of defensive schemes to pull from, built up over years of Spoelstra’s tinkering.

This team, today, is closer to that than it may feel like in this post-honeymoon year. And it all proved to be a winning formula before.

There’s no bubble this year. The world is different. The HEAT will have to play, and win, on the road. They had to be unbelievably good in clutch situations to make that run, in part because Butler was near-perfect, and those situations can turn on a dime. The current iteration isn’t exactly healthy, and has shown fewer flashes against elite teams – though there’s been very, very few opportunities for full-strength vs. full-strength lineups and there are quality wins against Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Utah on the books.

But they know who they are. The ingredients are there. This is not some cute Why Not Us group. It’s a This Is Us team.

A lot of things need to happen, and for some of them you’d be operating more on faith than evidence in order to project a check for each box. The manner in which many discuss the HEAT these days comes with some inherent faith, born out of respect for past success, begrudging or otherwise. Whatever position they’re in, there are expectations. Both exterior and inside the circle. That’s what they’ve earned. That’s what they’ve put on themselves.

“I’m going to ride with these guys until the wheels fall off,” Butler said.

The season might end in July. It also might end in May or June. Whenever it does, it won’t be a surprise. There’s too much there there for there to be any shock at what could be.