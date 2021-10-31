Where The 5-1 HEAT Stand Defensively Through Six Games

-No. 1 in Defensive Rating at 95.1. The last teams to finish a full season under 95.0 in Defensive Rating were the 2003-04 San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons. They have held three teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, to an Offensive Rating below 91.0.

-No. 1 in Defensive Rebounding Percentage (79.7). The HEAT finished last season No. 19 (73.3) in that category.

-No. 2 in Opponent Effective Field-Goal Percentage (46.4). The last team to finish the regular season with a mark below 47.0 was the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers (46.0).

-No. 2 in pick-and-roll defense, per Second Spectrum, allowing 0.81 points per pick-and-roll. The league leader last season allowed 0.93.

-Jimmy Butler currently leads the league in Defensive Win Shares, followed closely by Bam Adebayo at No. 4. Tyler Herro (17), Kyle Lowry (18) and Duncan Robinson (19) all sit within the Top 20.

-Jimmy Butler currently leads the league in Defensive Points Saved at +21.59. Bam Adebayo is No. 6 at +8.81.

-The starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo has a Defensive Rating of 93.4, No. 4 among all lineups with at least 50 minutes played.

-Miami is 18.7 points per 100 possessions better on the defensive end with Bam Adebayo on the court, which ranks No. 16 in on/off-court differential. That number would have led the league by a significant margin last season, per CleaningTheGlass.com.