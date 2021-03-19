When Dreams Become Reality

This Women’s History Month we honor women who are making a difference in society through their work in the community. One of our very own Miami HEAT Dancers, Selena is doing just that. She shares her journey to becoming a teacher all the while balancing being a HEAT Dancer.

Selena began her journey wanting to follow in her mom’s footsteps and become a nurse practitioner. She received her degree in Health Science and applied to nursing school. She had an elaborate plan of moving to Orlando to be close to her parents while going to nursing school but unfortunately, she didn’t get in. It was extremely upsetting for Selena who felt as if she had crushed her mom’s dreams as well as her own.

“Sometimes we long for the looks, the body, and the lifestyle that another woman has. I feel like that is something I was doing with nursing. I was thinking if I have the nursing job, it would be the right job I’m supposed to get, but if I don’t get it, I’m not going to be whatever woman I could be.”

After some reflection, she told herself “If one person tells you it’s not possible there are other ways to make your dreams a reality.” She recollects auditioning for another team prior to the Miami HEAT to become a dancer. Selena made it all the way to the final round but didn’t end up making the team. She could have taken it one of two ways: Tell herself she would never live out her dream of becoming a professional dancer or use it as motivation and find someone who believed in her.

“If something is really important to you, take it and run with it. And if something isn’t working out for you there will be something better coming.”

She set her eyes on becoming a HEAT Dancer to prove to herself that she could do it. HEAT Dancer, Chelsea, was one of her biggest teachers as she helped instruct Selena how to navigate through the auditions. Her advice was instrumental in getting Selena past the challenging dance sets and choreography. Ultimately, her advice and mentorship are what helped Selena earn a spot on the team.

While being a HEAT dancer she was in search of full-time work and that is when she landed a role as a teacher. She began teaching anatomy and physiology to students in grades 11th and 12th.

“Being a teacher has really given me insight into ideas that won’t work for everyone. My assistant principal would always tell us you might walk in the room and have this great lesson plan and you get there, and you change it up on the fly. The skill I’ve learned as a teacher is if that something isn’t working you can always switch it up and move along.”

Selena has set a long-term goal of becoming a CEO of a hospital. With her positive outlook on life and determination, this powerful woman is ready to take on all challenges head-on.

One final piece of advice that Selena wants to share with women everywhere is “to live your truth.” She continues to work on that every day and strives to do what truly makes her happy. “If you are focused on that it will get you to where you want to be.”