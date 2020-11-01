What They Said: Tyler Herro's Career Night

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, Tyler Herro went off for a franchise rookie record and career-high 37 points (17 in the fourth) to become the youngest player to score that much in a playoff game since Magic Johnson. Those points were also good enough for the most by a rookie off the bench in a playoff game and the most by a rookie during a Conference Finals game in NBA history.

ESPN's Richard Jefferson

“It’s so impressive. And what I like about what he did is he helped pick up other players. You saw Jae Crowder struggled to score, there were a couple of other players that really kind of struggled to get a rhythm. And I stand by this: I was talking to multiple people, and I was like, ‘If Tyler Herro scored 27 points, that is an ungodly number for a rookie to do in the Conference Finals, they don’t win this game.’ It was the fact that he was able to do 37 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, timely buckets. That is next level when it comes to the things that are required from players on a basketball court. He does it in such an easy, smooth way.”

University of Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari

“When I watched [Game 4] and I see…Tyler, who has built his own confidence. There is a skill to working the way he works. That’s a skill, too, now…there’s a skill to being ultra-competitive and having a work ethic that’s endless. And both he and Bam are that way. Perfect for being in Miami because that’s their culture.”

NBA TV's Caron Butler

“I felt like Tyler Herro just really stepped up and came into his own. I’m so proud of the fellow cheese head from my home state of Wisconsin. Just watching him grow up over the years, and now he’s performing on the biggest stage, knocking down shots, not afraid of the moment, stepping right into the moment and making a name for himself and creating his legacy as he marches. So young, 20-years-old, and he did it from different facets of the game: shots, jumpers, he did it from the outside, inside, hit a huge cut shot that Jimmy Butler found him on going to the basket to really seal the deal for the Miami HEAT.”

ESPN's Tim Legler

“When a guy goes like that and plays like a star and is the best player on the floor, and for all intents and purposes right now still considered a role player, and a guy does that to you, you can’t overcome that if you’re Brad Stevens. And I just thought he made every right read. In the first half, he was the only guy in offensive rhythm…and he just got more comfortable as the night went on. I just thought the array of shot making is what now we’re being surprised at…it’s the handle, it’s the finishing ability, it’s either hand, it’s opposite foot, it’s the Euro-step. I mean, he’s doing things now at such a rapid progression, it sometimes takes guys two, three years to improve as much as we’ve seen Tyler Herro improve, even in the bubble. That’s how much better he has been even than he was in the regular season. And tonight, obviously, a star performance.”

ESPN's Vince Carter

“I look at the first stat: 37 points, but I look at 14-for-21 from the field. The Miami HEAT has instilled confidence in this young man, and he was playing like he was back in that small town in Milwaukee. He was playing like he was the go-to guy in Kentucky, and that’s what it was. You didn’t see any hesitation, ‘Oh, we got to get the ball to Jimmy Butler.’ Or, ‘We have to get the ball to Bam, our All-Stars.’ They were playing through him because of his ability to shoot outside, his ability to get into the paint and also his ability to make plays for others…he was playing like the superstar that he will be.”

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor

“It’s not that he got a bunch of spot-up threes or layups in transition on a leak out. He was making superstar plays, getting to the rim, using hesitations, Euro-steps, pull-ups off a dime at the free-throw line, step-backs from three-point land. I mean, it was a remarkable, remarkable performance.”

Tweets

Don’t show them everything Herro ball sheesh — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

What I love about what Herro Ball is doing... We all know this isn’t just a hot game. This is how he plays the game of basketball — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Rookie Tyler Herro showed up and showed out!! He scored 37 points to lead the Heat to victory and Miami to a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 24, 2020

Herro 2020 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro reminds me of Reggie Miller. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 24, 2020

The man once told a court full of players “I’m a bucket” - and he wasn’t wrong. Chatting with Tyler Herro after he dropped 37 to put the Heat a game away from the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/4BXUAI28pr — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 24, 2020

Herro is the new White Chocolate — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 24, 2020

@raf_tyler was the best player on the floor tonight ‼️

this rookie class is deep — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 24, 2020

Herro!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) September 24, 2020

In other news, Tyler Herro sunk the Celtics. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) September 24, 2020

The context for what Herro did last night is Kareem & Magic... and that’s the list. It’s just incredibly rare & nearly unprecedented for a rookie to do this in the Conference Finals or beyond. https://t.co/1Iz4Guza9b — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro is such an awesome young talent. There’s an old expression that shooting cures a lot of mistakes. If you can pass, shoot and paint touch, you will make it. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) September 24, 2020

Goran Dragić wants to see Tyler Herro’s birth certificate pic.twitter.com/NA8CclCEtk — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler’s importance you him this season: “Ever since I got here he’s been like a big brother to me ... without Jimmy I probably wouldn’t be doing this as a rookie.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro is eating Boston alive. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro has been a dawg since high school, this is just the beginning for him. — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) September 24, 2020

HERRO WAS JUST THAT TONIGHT. TOUGH. — Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) September 24, 2020

Brad Stevens: “Herro was ridiculously good tonight. The rim must have looked like the ocean to him.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 24, 2020

Then a Herro comes along with the strength to carry on... — alex medina (@mrmedina) September 24, 2020

Lets check in live on Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/OLYDXIhVq5 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 24, 2020

did mike breen say 'herro step' — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 24, 2020