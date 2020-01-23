HEAT Defeat Wizards To Stay Perfect In Overtime

Well, the HEAT did it in overtime once again.

Thanks to some timely shooting from Tyler Herro, Miami prevailed over the Wizards 134-129 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena to improve to a league-best 20-1 at home and a league and franchise-best 8-0 in OT.

Let’s get right into Herro’s career night.

1. Herro Answers The Bell

With the Wizards threatening to take control in the second half, Herro responded in a big way.

After scoring a team-high nine points in the third quarter to keep Washington at bay, “Boy Wonder” continued his onslaught from there with a team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.

And as you’d expect, he just hit trey after trey after…

Told ya.

When you count them all up, Herro drilled a career-high seven threes on nine attempts (also a HEAT rookie record) and finished with a team-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting overall, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and a plus-11 rating.

What a performance.

2. JJ Comes Through In The Clutch…Again

Remember James Johnson’s play in crunch time against the Kings on Monday?

Well, he kept it up on both ends of the floor versus the Wizards.

Just check out this two-way sequence late in the fourth for proof of that:

Whatever it takes.

Of course, JJ also wreaked havoc at the top of the zone throughout the contest.

When it was all said and done, Johnson tallied seven points, two assists, a game-high two blocks (tied with Ian Mahinmi and Thomas Bryant) and one rebound.

3. Butler On The Attack

Jimmy Butler recorded the first four assists of the game and continued his do-it-all mentality throughout the evening.

Above all else, though, his ability to draw fouls and take advantage at the charity stripe down the stretch proved to be his biggest contribution.

All told, he led all players with nine points in the overtime period and ended up with 24 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 16-of-18 from the line, a game-high 10 assists (tied with Goran Dragić), seven rebounds and a block.

Other Takeaways:

-Dragić did his thing with mid-range jumpers and aggressive takes to the rack in transition.

In all, the Dragon amassed 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the line, a game-high 10 assists, six boards, one steal and a game-high plus-13 rating.

-Kelly Olynyk hit his first five shots and mixed things up with treys and buckets inside, including this rare put-back jam early in the second quarter:

That was cool.

KO concluded the evening with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Gabe Vincent (G League - Two-Way) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand on Friday at 8PM against the Clippers. Tickets for that game can be found here.