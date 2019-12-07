Butler & Adebayo Lead HEAT To Win Over Wizards

Although things were tight through three quarters, the HEAT made enough plays in the fourth to defeat the Wizards 112-103 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

And two guys in particular really balled out.

1. Jimmy Does It Again

When Miami needed to close things out, you know who was ready to rock.

It was Jimmy Buckets, of course.

After imposing his will in the second quarter with 11 points due to some strong drives to the bucket, Butler took over late and led all players with eight points in the fourth.

This trey was the dagger:

Naturally, the 30-year-old vet also set up his teammates and crashed the glass throughout the contest.

As a result, he recorded his sixth-career triple-double and second in three games.

Talk about doing it all.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a game-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from the line, 11 rebounds, a game-high 11 assists, a game-high two blocks (tied with Bam Adebayo and Davis Bertans), one steal and a plus-13 rating.

2. Bam Sets A Career-High

With the Wizards lacking size inside, Adebayo took advantage early and often.

How so?

Well he scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first quarter thanks to some of his usual jams and these two jumpers:

That’s what you want to see.

The 22-year-old didn’t stop there, though, as he continued to finish plays inside and got the job done on the defensive end, especially in help situations like this:

But again, Adebayo feasted offensively against the Wizards and set career-highs in both points (24) and field goals made (10).

This was the alley-oop jam that set his career mark in points:

How fitting.

In addition to his career-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Adebayo also had a game-high 14 boards, four assists, a game-high two blocks and a game-high plus-20 rating.

3. Herro Sharp Throughout

While Tyler Herro got off to a great start with some nice finishes at the rim, he really dazzled the crowd late with his fancy footwork on jumpers.

In fact, the rookie scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in the fourth, including this trey off some solid ball movement:

Gotta love it.

Herro ended up with 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Other Takeaways:

-Simply put, Derrick Jones Jr. was everywhere defensively and switched like a madman.

That said, he also made the extra pass, knocked down a three and…lived up to his nickname:

Airplane Mode.

In all, Jones Jr. had five points, a game-high three steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Game Notes:

-The HEAT's 9-0 record at AmericanAirlines Arena is the best start at home in franchise history.

-Justise Winslow (Lower Back Strain) was an active scratch.

-Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) and Dion Waiters (Illness) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand on Sunday at 6PM against the Bulls. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.