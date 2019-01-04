Washington Wizards at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Washington Wizards Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Is there anything worth discussing from Miami’s second win over the Cavaliers?

Couper Moorhead: The most notable event of the evening, by far, was the return of Dion Waiters to the court. Waiters hit a couple jumpers and had a nice drive to the rim but still looked as expectedly rusty as anyone would be coming off a year-long rehab process. Waiters played about 11 minutes and Erik Spoelstra said again after the game that patience will be important, so don’t expect Waiters to suddenly be playing 30 minutes Friday night. It was a positive step forward, but one of many required along the way.

Otherwise, this is the sort of game that happens in January that just about nobody remembers a month from now. As long as those sorts of games are wins for Miami, everyone should be perfectly fine with that.

Joe Beguiristain: Well…“Philly Cheese” made his long-awaited return and stepped onto the court for the first time since Dec. 22, 2017. That in and of itself is an accomplishment given all the work he’s had to do to get back from ankle surgery, but Waiters made his presence felt right away with seven points and two assists in 6:26 of action to close out the second quarter. And while things got a little bit tougher in the fourth, it was just good to see him out there.

It was also good to see Derrick Jones Jr. do his thing on both ends of the floor against the Cavs. Not only did he knock down a career-high three treys, but he also wreaked havoc on the defensive end with a game-high 12 contested shots, five deflections, three loose balls recovered, two steals and a block. As a result, the HEAT outscored Cleveland by 27 points with Jones Jr. on the floor.

2: What have we learned about the matchup with the Wizards through two games?

Couper: Despite their disappointing season to date, with a 15-23 record, the Wizards have matched up fairly well with the HEAT thus far. Miami’s win came on a last-second Kelly Olynyk put-back and then the Wizards came to Miami and won by six in one of the last games where the HEAT were kind-of, sort-of healthy even though it came when Dwyane Wade was on paternity leave. Of course, John Wall played in both those games and the HEAT have changed in a number of ways since then, playing Derrick Jones Jr. in the rotation, losing Goran Dragić to knee surgery and getting Dion Waiters back, so those previous two games might not matter much at all. Not to mention that Washington is now starting Thomas Bryant, who has played very well, in place of injured Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris has been out and the team recently traded for Trevor Ariza. These may as well be two completely different teams facing each other Friday night.

Joe: We’ve learned that the Wizards are a tough, talented team despite their record. But as Coup mentioned above, a lot has changed for both squads since the last time they met on Nov. 10. Case in point: the only probable starter for Friday night that started in that last matchup for Washington is Bradley Beal. John Wall, Markieff Morris and Dwight Howard are out, while Otto Porter Jr. is easing his way back from a right knee injury (though he could start soon).

They also acquired Sam Dekker for Jason Smith, Trevor Ariza for Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. and signed Ron Baker. Among those new additions, Ariza has made the biggest impact thus far with 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game in his eight outings as a Wizard. Long story short, this isn’t the same team that Miami faced a little under two months ago.

3: How has the loss of John Wall affected the Wizards?

Couper: Since Wall last played on December 26 the Wizards are 2-1, with wins over Charlotte and Atlanta and a loss to Chicago. As one of the more capable backup point guards in the league, Tomáš Satoranský slides into the starting role without too much difficulty while Bradley Beal has seen the expected bump in his usage rate, similar to last season when Wall missed time. Their new starting lineup might seem a little unusual, with Ariza and Jeff Green that group has actually scored 127.7 points per 100 possessions. Defense has been another issue, but they’ve found ways to succeed. But after coming into the season seeming like they had finally filled out their rotation, injuries and trades have left the Wizards with something of a patchwork bench once again as Chasson Randle, Sam Dekker and Ron Baker are all getting heavy play after not beginning the season on the roster. This should, in theory, be a game where Miami’s bench can carry a heavy load.

Joe: Things are always tough whenever a team loses a player the caliber of John Wall, but Washington has been here before. Remember, Wall missed 41 games a year ago due to a knee injury. Luckily enough, Tomáš Satoranský is a highly capable vet who can take over the reins in his stead. And he’s done just that over the past two games, as the 6-foot-7 point guard is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and a steal on 45.5 percent shooting during that span.

And of course, you always have Beal, who has continued to be the Wizards’ most steady presence. After being injury prone his first four seasons, Beal has missed five games in the last three years. Five.

Talk about turning things around.

INJURY UPDATE: Dwyane Wade (Illness) participated in Friday morning's team shootaround and will be active.

Game Notes:

The HEAT and Wizards have split the season series thus far at one game apiece.

Miami has won seven of its last nine and is 18-18, while Washington has won two straight and is 15-23 on the year.

Josh Richardson leads the HEAT in points (18.5) and steals (1.2) per game.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring at 23.6 points per contest.

Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) are out.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 107.0 (21)

HEAT Defense: 105.7 (7)

Wizards Offense: 108.2 (18)

Wizards Defense: 112.3 (27)

For live in-game updates of Friday night's contest, follow @MiamiHEAT, @CoupNBA and @JoeBeguiristain on Twitter.