Warriors 125 - HEAT 126 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-125 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 27 points.

1. Wade Wins It

For well over a decade, Dwyane Wade has provided Miami with memories that’ll last a lifetime.

And now, it’s time to add another to the ledger.

Thanks to that crazy shot, Wade led the team with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth, as he laid it all on the line to give the HEAT a much-needed win.

In all, the 37-year-old vet tallied 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

2. Dragić Dominates The 2Q

So…Dragić pretty much took over the second quarter.

Like really took over.

All told, the Dragon scored 20 points in the period (yes, 20) on 5-of-7 shooting thanks to a bunch of pull-up jumpers. Then again, he capped off his flurry with this tough runner even though a few Warriors were in the vicinity:

And while Dragić didn’t score as much in the second half, he put his body on the line and drew a charge on Andre Iguodala in transition early in the fourth.

In addition to his team-high 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 from downtown, Dragić also had three rebounds, an assist and a team-high plus-13 rating.

3. J. Rich Finds The Range

Although Josh Richardson got off to a slow start, he really picked things up in the second half and scored 16 points after the break.

After a nice little run in the third quarter, Richardson continued to space the floor in the fourth and knocked down this important three:

J. Rich ended up with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, five rebounds and five assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo had this crazy alley-oop jam with contact over Kevin Durant in the second quarter:

That wasn’t all, though, as Adebayo defended Durant and Steph Curry quite well on the perimeter on a handful of possessions.

The 21-year-old finished with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting, a team-high 10 boards, four assists and two blocks.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson (Slight Left AC Sprain), Yante Maten and Emanuel Terry (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Hassan Whiteside (Hip Strain) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT are back in action on Thursday night against the Rockets in Houston. After that, Miami will travel home to prepare for its matchup with the Nets on Saturday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.