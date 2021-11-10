Join Us For Midnight Madness

Want to be the first to own Miami Mashup gear and ensure one of our new jerseys is in your hands ahead of the holidays, plus shop additional Miami Mashup merchandise collections from Court Culture, Nike and all your favorite brands? Our Midnight Madness presented by American Airlines event is just for you.

Join us at FTX Arena where all Miami Mashup merchandise will be available for in-person purchase Monday, November 15th, at midnight (the night of Sunday, November 14th). Each fan purchasing a Miami Mashup jersey will receive a free gift with purchase, which includes a Miami Mashup bag, headband, lanyard, and cell phone credit card holder (while supplies last).

Fans attending Midnight Madness will be amongst the first to experience our all new HEAT Jersey Lab, an interactive location on the FTX Arena concourse specifically built for guests to create their own custom Miami Mashup jersey in less than 10 minutes.

Another Midnight Madness can’t miss - several Miami Mashup photo opportunities throughout FTX Arena, including one with our new court as your background.