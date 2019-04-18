April 18, 2004: The Beginning of Something Special

Although the HEAT had a tough start to the 2003-04 season, Dwyane Wade helped lead the team to their first playoff appearance in three years and matched up with the New Orleans Hornets in Round 1.

Things were looking good for Miami in Game 1 of that series, as Wade and Caron Butler teamed up to give the HEAT a 12-point lead with 7:27 left, but the Hornets stormed back and went on a 14-2 run to tie the game at 79.

Then the legend of D. Wade was born.

Despite going up against a wily vet in Baron Davis, Wade showed no fear as he caught Davis with a killer crossover and hit a perfect floater over the outstretched arm of Jamal Magloire to give Miami the win.

As Tony Fiorentino said after the shot, “Stan Van Gundy went to the rookie, and he delivered!”