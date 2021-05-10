VICErewind: The HEAT Court Evolution

Our Miami HEAT court has gone through some seriously amazing changes from 1988 to present day. Over the years, the design, colors and logos transformed as the team and organization grew. When introducing our Vice courts to the mix, it rounded out the amazing campaigns and complimented the on-court jersey style like no other. Let’s take a look back at some of our courts and the moments that happened on them throughout the years. #VICErewind

1988-89

11/5/88 – Opening Night! Enough said.

1995-96

2/23/96 – Rex Chapman scores 39 points and we beat Michael Jordan’s Bulls with just eight available players. #HEATCulture

2000

1/2/00 – Inaugural game at AmericanAirlines Arena. All the feels!

2000-01

3/27/01 – Alonzo Mourning returns and scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes in his 2000-01 season debut.

2006-07

12/25/06 – Wade drops 40 on Christmas Day against Lakers.

Present Day

4/18/21 – Bam’s game winner. Cue the #WINNING song.

Vice Nights

2/27/19 – Wade’s game winner against Golden State Warriors.

ViceVersa

4/8/21 – Victor’s jam on Drummond. ¡Hola, Dipo!