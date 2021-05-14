United In Black 2021 Playoffs Presented By AT&T

Our theme for this postseason is United in Black: The 2021 HEAT Playoffs presented by AT&T. As the franchise makes its 20th appearance in the NBA Playoffs in the past 26 seasons, one of the underlying goals of the defending Eastern Conference champions is to use the platform of the Playoffs to continue the conversation around social justice as the team competes for its 4th NBA title.

Individual game tickets for Round 1 home games of the 2021 United In Black Miami HEAT Playoffs presented by AT&T will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 19th at 2:00 p.m. An Amex presale will take place from Tuesday, May 18th at 5:00 p.m. to Wednesday, May 19th at 1:59 pm. There will be a four-ticket limit per household per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited and tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com.

United in Black Merchandise / Donations to Community Organizations

Maintaining the momentum created by last season’s social justice-inspired campaign, the HEAT will sport their signature Icon Black uniforms as often as possible throughout the postseason. HEAT fans everywhere are encouraged to embrace their role throughout the playoff run by wearing black to support the HEAT when attending games at AmericanAirlines Arena and in their daily activities on playoff game dates. HEAT fans can shop for the latest United in Black fashions at all The Miami HEAT Store locations. The HEAT will once again donate the proceeds from the franchise’s social justice-themed shirt collections, as well as the on-court United in Black player warm-up shirts, to local community organizations serving the Black community in South Florida. Two new organizations, the YWCA of South Florida and 5000 Role Models of Excellence, join the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Health in the Hood as beneficiaries of the proceeds of the United in Black merchandise collection. To date, the HEAT has donated over $75,000 from the sale of this merchandise collection that debuted last season during the team’s memorable run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Fans can shop the updated social-justice themed collection in order to make a contribution towards these worthy organizations.

“Our community is our lifeblood and, last season, we felt the pain of a fractured society,” said Eric Woolworth, President of Business Operations for The HEAT Group. “We take the word ‘United’ as serious as we take the word ‘Culture.’ While we know our team is united behind its collective goal and that HEAT Nation will unite behind our team during this playoff run, we want HEAT Nation to know we will do what we can to unite our community.”

AT&T Partnership

In its effort to make meaningful and sustainable change in the community, the HEAT found an ally in AT&T. In addition to being the presenting partner of the playoffs, the HEAT are proud to announce a multi-year partnership naming AT&T the Official Sponsor and 5G Innovation Partner of the franchise as well as the team’s arena. This new partnership is rooted in AT&T and the HEAT’s shared brand values and is more than a traditional sponsorship. Going beyond logo placements, the two entities will collaborate across all business areas with a focus on applying AT&T technology to enhance live and virtual fan experiences. The two will also focus on expanding diversity, equity and inclusion and community programs that can make an impact across each part of the HEAT organization and the Miami community.

“Our shared passions for putting fans first, creating unique experiences, and considering inclusivity in everything we do makes the relationship a perfect fit,” said JR Luna, Vice President & General Manager, AT&T Florida. “I believe the possibilities between AT&T and the Miami HEAT are endless, and I’m so excited to see what our two world-class brands can do together.”

In addition to overall team sponsorship, AT&T will be the Presenting Partner of the Miami HEAT Mobile App and Presenting Partner of the Miami HEAT “Women in Leadership” Speaker Series. AT&T will also have naming rights for the arena’s East Plaza. The partners are also building a Small Business Accelerator Program, which will add value to ongoing community development.

"It's crucial for us to align with partners who share similar core values," said Woolworth. "We couldn't be more in-sync as we are with AT&T. We can't wait to give HEAT Nation a premier fan experience through AT&T's network and technology while partnering to make a sustainable impact in the community through programs and initiatives that encourage diversity and inclusion."